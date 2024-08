Join us for Ames on the Half Shell (presented by Ames Jaycees) with Jake Doty and the Swensongs! 5-8pm at Durham Bandshell Park.

Food Trucks: TBA

Beverages from our beer tent include six different beers, hard seltzer, hard cider, water, and pop. $6/one alcoholic drink, $15/three alcoholic drinks, and $1/pop or water.

Thank you to this week's sponsor: TBA

Thank you to our season sponsors! TBA