🎉 Get ready to pamper your furry friend with our adorable Birthday Basket raffle! Packed with 5 plush and durable dog toys and a charming birthday bowtie, curated by Huxley & Kent and Tranquility Sanctuary, it's the paw-fect treat for medium and large-sized pups! 🐾 But wait, there's more! By entering, you're not only spoiling your pet, but you're also spreading joy to animals in need. All proceeds from this raffle support Tranquility Sanctuary, where every wag and purr finds a loving home. Your contribution helps provide care, shelter, and even second chances to our furry pals. So, let's wag our tails and join in the fun! Grab your tickets and let the raffle magic begin! 🎟️✨

🎉 Get ready to pamper your furry friend with our adorable Birthday Basket raffle! Packed with 5 plush and durable dog toys and a charming birthday bowtie, curated by Huxley & Kent and Tranquility Sanctuary, it's the paw-fect treat for medium and large-sized pups! 🐾 But wait, there's more! By entering, you're not only spoiling your pet, but you're also spreading joy to animals in need. All proceeds from this raffle support Tranquility Sanctuary, where every wag and purr finds a loving home. Your contribution helps provide care, shelter, and even second chances to our furry pals. So, let's wag our tails and join in the fun! Grab your tickets and let the raffle magic begin! 🎟️✨

More details...