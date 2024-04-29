ATHENA Conference - Additional person in the Cabin
ATHENA International Sails the 7 C's
Add a donation for ATHENA International
$
Cabin Tax
$190
This is to add a cabin mate to a paid-in-full cabin - For Cabin Only. Each Sailor must register individually and list Cabin Mate's name. (This is required to capture needed information for each Sailor)
Conference Fee
$550
This item is to be used for a Conference fee.
VIP Ticket Upgrade
$250
This item is to be used for a VIP Upgrade.
