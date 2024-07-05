SCMA Summer 2024 Bowling Tournament Sponsorship

Ultimate Tier Sponsorship Package Includes:
Ultimate Tier Sponsorship Package Includes:
- Full team Registration (6 Players)
- Sponsorship sign at the event
- Full page of digital advertisement in the SCMA Annual Program, including a link to your website
Premier Tier
$500
Premier Tier Sponsorship Package Includes:
- Sponsorship sign at the event
- Quarter page of digital advertisement in the SCMA Annual Program, including a link to your website
Standard Tier
$125
Standard Tier Sponsorship Package Includes:
- Sponsorship sign at the event
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!