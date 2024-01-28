Inaugural Lightkeeper Fundraising Dinner

5215 Lorraine Rd

Bradenton, FL 34211

Honored Guest
$150
- Swag bag for each guest
Bronze VIP
$1,500
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets
- Swag bag for each guest - 8 seats at a private table - Branded item in swag bag - Name recognition in the program
Silver VIP
$2,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets
- Swag bag for each guest - 8 seats at a private table - Branded item in swag bag - Name recognition in the program - Logo on screen
Gold VIP
$5,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets
- Swag bag - 8 seats at a private table - Premium name recognition in the program - Logo on screen - VIP Seating - 30 second video played during dinner (provided by sponsor)
Platinum VIP
$10,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets
- Swag bag - 8 seats at a private table - Premium name recognition in the program - Logo on screen - VIP Seating - 30 second video played during dinner (provided by sponsor) - Opportunity to name a villa on the future Harbor58 campus
Add a donation for Harbor58

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!