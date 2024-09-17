Pink on Wheels (POW) Merch

This trio is your go-to for feeling fabulous and empowered. Stash essentials in the chic pouch, rock the bold bracelet as a symbol of strength, and keep your lips hydrated with a pop of color. It's a little reminder that you've got this!
This trio is your go-to for feeling fabulous and empowered. Stash essentials in the chic pouch, rock the bold bracelet as a symbol of strength, and keep your lips hydrated with a pop of color. It's a little reminder that you've got this!
STRENGTH & STYLE DUO
$30
Embrace resilience with this sleek and sophisticated set. The classic pouch keeps your essentials organized, while the powerful black bracelet serves as a constant reminder of your inner strength. Face the world with confidence and grace.
Embrace resilience with this sleek and sophisticated set. The classic pouch keeps your essentials organized, while the powerful black bracelet serves as a constant reminder of your inner strength. Face the world with confidence and grace.
WARRIOR WOMAN ESSENTIALS
$50
Channel your inner warrior with this empowering set. A practical pouch, a symbolic pink bracelet, and a touch of metallic glam on your lips will have you feeling unstoppable. Conquer every day with courage and a touch of sparkle.
Channel your inner warrior with this empowering set. A practical pouch, a symbolic pink bracelet, and a touch of metallic glam on your lips will have you feeling unstoppable. Conquer every day with courage and a touch of sparkle.
CARRY ON WITH HOPE
$70
This vibrant tote is perfect for carrying your essentials and your dreams. Plus, the hydrating lip color will keep you feeling refreshed and ready to take on the world. Let's paint the town pink with positivity and hope!
This vibrant tote is perfect for carrying your essentials and your dreams. Plus, the hydrating lip color will keep you feeling refreshed and ready to take on the world. Let's paint the town pink with positivity and hope!
ROLL WITH RESILIENCE
$100
Wear your support loud and proud with this comfy tee with Pink On Wheels front print, HSPAA back print and a matching pink lip. It's the perfect reminder that you're strong, beautiful, and part of an amazing community. Let's roll towards a brighter future together!
Wear your support loud and proud with this comfy tee with Pink On Wheels front print, HSPAA back print and a matching pink lip. It's the perfect reminder that you're strong, beautiful, and part of an amazing community. Let's roll towards a brighter future together!
FRIENDSHIP FUELS THE FIGHT
$100
Share the love and support with this ultimate friendship set. Two pouches, two bracelets, and a cap to show the world that you're in this together. Because together, we're stronger!
Share the love and support with this ultimate friendship set. Two pouches, two bracelets, and a cap to show the world that you're in this together. Because together, we're stronger!
Flat Rate Shipping
$18.40
USPS Priority Mail Medium Flat Rate Box.
----
IMPORTANT
***Please select this if you want your items to be shipped to you.***
----
USPS Priority Mail Medium Flat Rate Box.
----
IMPORTANT
***Please select this if you want your items to be shipped to you.***
----
Add a donation for Harvard Square Philippine American Alliance, Inc.
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!