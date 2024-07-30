2024 Peer Support Retreat - Sponsorship/Vendor Registration

This package provides the opportunity to be a headline sponsor for the full retreat with special recognition as the networking reception sponsor. Your branding will be highlighted on the retreat programs, event app, and website. Signage space will be available at the welcome reception where you will be offered time to address all of those in attendance during opening remarks. You may also speak during a 30-minute retreat session to educate others on the work your organization is doing in West Virginia. A vendor table will be provided for the entirety of the retreat including meals and CEU’s for four representatives.

