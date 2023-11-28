Tampu Project Community

Monthly donation membership: $50 Your participation and donation will help Tampu project in its initiative that was born to create a space for education and personal, family and community integration; It is an alternative solution that helps improve the context we live in due to the result of continuous migration to the USA, the COVID 19 virus pandemic and the dizzying advancement of technology, which are creating a feeling of isolation and depression for our society. . At the same time, it supports the most disadvantaged, neglected and discriminated against indigenous communities in the Andes, promoting responsible tourism missions, implementation of sustainable development, environmental and educational projects, thus improving the quality of life and the family economy of its members.

