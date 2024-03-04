Vietnam Remembrance Karaoke FUNdraiser Night At Decision Tactical For Heroes Strong!!!!!!

Hors D'oeuvres, 60 Rounds On Range, 1 HERO Tribute Song, And Supporting Heroes Strong Inc.
**Please Contact Heroes Strong Prior To Event If You Are A Vietnam Era Veteran!!!
Email: [email protected]
#WelcomeHomeHEROES
Vendor Sponosr
$60
Table Set-Up at Event. (Please Be Set-Up By 5:30pm) + 2 HERO Song Tributes
Event Sponsor
$240
Table Set-Up at Event. (Please Be Set-Up By 5:30pm) + Social Media Marketing Before & After Event, Shout-Outs During Event + 4 HERO Song Tributes
1 HERO Tribute Song
$6
1 Dedicated Song to a HERO or HEROES of your choice.
10 HERO Tribute Songs
$50
10 Dedicated Song to a HERO or HEROES of your choice.
24 HERO Tribute Songs
$100
24 Dedicated Song to a HERO or HEROES of your choice.
Food Sponsor
$600
Recognized Sponsor For All The Hors D’oeuvres During Event + Social Media Post + Table Set Up + Shout-Outs During Event + 6 HERO Song Tributes
5 HERO Tickets Sponsor
$100
Shoutout During The Event For Sponsoring 5 Heroes!! Heroes Strong will Gift These Tickets to HEROES/Families for a FUN Night Out!
14 HERO Tickets Sponsor
$240
Shoutout During The Event For Sponsoring 14 Heroes!! Heroes Strong will Gift These Tickets to HEROES/Families for a FUN Night Out!
Add a donation for Heroes Strong Inc
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!