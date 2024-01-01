April Darkroom Refresher Workshop

This one-day session is designed for those who have had some previous experience in black & white photography, processing, or printing but have been away from it for some time. We will go through the process of black & white film processing and darkroom printing together as a refresher to these hands-on procedures. Participants must bring an exposed but unprocessed roll of film to work with for the class. All other materials for this course are available through EBPCO!





NOTE: This workshop is for those with PREVIOUS darkroom experience in printing and/or processing. This workshop also DOES NOT include instruction on 35mm camera function. If you are looking to learn how to shoot film, please enroll in our 35mm Manual Camera Basics workshop in June, then check back to enroll in this course in summer!