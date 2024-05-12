Costume Rental Fee

Ballet 1
$15
Costume for ballet piece. Student provides their own black leotard.
Ballet 2
$30
Costumes for ballet and jazz pieces. Student provides their own spaghetti strap black leotard.
Ballet 3
$40
Costumes for ballet and modern pieces. Student provides their own black spaghetti strap leotard.
Ballet 4
$45
Costumes for ballet and modern pieces. Student provides their own black leotard and nude crew socks with grips on the soles (for modern piece).
Ballet 5 & Ballet 6
$55
Costumes for ballet and modern pieces. Ballet 5 students provide their own pedestrian outfit with a green accent (ie. green top, black skirt, black socks). All student should check with their teacher for specific costume requirements for each piece they are performing.
