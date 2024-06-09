The UIA is pleased to present an exhibition

Teura: An Intimate Portrait of Sofia Yablonska

March 22 - June 9, 2024





Opening reception

March 22, 6-8 PM





The first presentation of its kind in the US, this multi-media exhibition celebrates the life and spirit of Ukrainian writer, photographer and cinematographer Sofia Yablonska—world traveler, cultural commentator and leading champion of the women’s movement in the 1920s and 30s.



The UIA and the World Federation of Ukrainian Women's Organizations (WFUWO) invite you to commemorate the life and accomplishments of Sofia Yablonska. This event is free and open to the public. Advance registration is appreciated.