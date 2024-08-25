JS Pinto Gear Shop ('24-'25)

Kids T-Shirt - S (Maroon) item
Kids T-Shirt - S (Maroon)
$15

Size SMALL Kids T-shirt - Maroon color with Pintos logo

Kids T-Shirt - M (Maroon) item
Kids T-Shirt - M (Maroon)
$15

Size MEDIUM Kids T-shirt - Maroon color with Pintos logo

Kids T-Shirt - L (Maroon) item
Kids T-Shirt - L (Maroon)
$15

Size LARGE Kids T-shirt - Maroon color with Pintos logo

Kids T-Shirt - XL (Maroon) item
Kids T-Shirt - XL (Maroon)
$15

Size X-LARGE Kids T-shirt - Maroon color with Pintos logo

Kids Crewneck Sweatshirt - S (Maroon) item
Kids Crewneck Sweatshirt - S (Maroon)
$20

Size SMALL Kids Crewneck Sweatshirt - Maroon color with Pintos logo

Kids Crewneck Sweatshirt - M (Maroon) item
Kids Crewneck Sweatshirt - M (Maroon)
$20

Size MEDIUM Kids Crewneck Sweatshirt - Maroon color with Pintos logo

Kids Crewneck Sweatshirt - L (Maroon) item
Kids Crewneck Sweatshirt - L (Maroon)
$20

Size LARGE Kids Crewneck Sweatshirt - Maroon color with Pintos logo

Kids Crewneck Sweatshirt - XL (Maroon) item
Kids Crewneck Sweatshirt - XL (Maroon)
$20

Size X-LARGE Kids Crewneck Sweatshirt - Maroon color with Pintos logo

Kids Zip-up Hoodie - S (Navy) item
Kids Zip-up Hoodie - S (Navy)
$32

Size SMALL Kids Zip-Up Sweatshirt with hood - Navy color with Pintos logo on front

Kids Zip-up Hoodie - M (Navy) item
Kids Zip-up Hoodie - M (Navy)
$32

Size MEDIUM Kids Zip-Up Sweatshirt with hood - Navy color with Pintos logo on front

Kids Zip-up Hoodie - L (Navy) item
Kids Zip-up Hoodie - L (Navy)
$32

Size LARGE Kids Zip-Up Sweatshirt with hood - Navy color with Pintos logo on front

Kids Zip-up Hoodie - XL (Navy) item
Kids Zip-up Hoodie - XL (Navy)
$32

Size X-LARGE Kids Zip-Up Sweatshirt with hood - Navy color with Pintos logo on front

Kids Sweatpants - S (Grey Heather) item
Kids Sweatpants - S (Grey Heather)
$26

Kids size SMALL sweatpants - Grey color with Pintos logo on one leg.

Kids Sweatpants - M (Grey Heather) item
Kids Sweatpants - M (Grey Heather)
$26

Kids size MEDIUM sweatpants - Grey color with Pintos logo on one leg.

Kids Sweatpants - L (Grey Heather) item
Kids Sweatpants - L (Grey Heather)
$26

Kids size LARGE sweatpants - Grey color with Pintos logo on one leg.

Kids Sweatpants - XL (Grey Heather) item
Kids Sweatpants - XL (Grey Heather)
$26

Kids size X-LARGE sweatpants - Grey color with Pintos logo on one leg.

Adult T-Shirt - S (Maroon) item
Adult T-Shirt - S (Maroon)
$20

Adults size SMALL T-shirt - maroon color with Pintos logo on front

Adult T-Shirt - M (Maroon) item
Adult T-Shirt - M (Maroon)
$20

Adults size MEDIUM T-shirt - maroon color with Pintos logo on front

Adult T-Shirt - L (Maroon) item
Adult T-Shirt - L (Maroon)
$20

Adults size LARGE T-shirt - maroon color with Pintos logo on front

Adult T-Shirt - XL (Maroon) item
Adult T-Shirt - XL (Maroon)
$20

Adults size X-LARGE T-shirt - maroon color with Pintos logo on front

Adult T-Shirt - XXL (Maroon) item
Adult T-Shirt - XXL (Maroon)
$20

Adults size 2X-LARGE T-shirt - maroon color with Pintos logo on front

Adult Crewneck Sweatshirt - S (Maroon) item
Adult Crewneck Sweatshirt - S (Maroon)
$25

Adult size SMALL Crewneck Sweatshirt - Maroon color with Pintos logo on front

Adult Crewneck Sweatshirt - M (Maroon) item
Adult Crewneck Sweatshirt - M (Maroon)
$25

Adult size MEDIUM Crewneck Sweatshirt - Maroon color with Pintos logo on front

Adult Crewneck Sweatshirt - L (Maroon) item
Adult Crewneck Sweatshirt - L (Maroon)
$25

Adult size LARGE Crewneck Sweatshirt - Maroon color with Pintos logo on front

Adult Crewneck Sweatshirt - XL (Maroon) item
Adult Crewneck Sweatshirt - XL (Maroon)
$25

Adult size X-LARGE Crewneck Sweatshirt - Maroon color with Pintos logo on front

Adult Crewneck Sweatshirt - XXL (Maroon) item
Adult Crewneck Sweatshirt - XXL (Maroon)
$25

Adult size XX-LARGE Crewneck Sweatshirt - Maroon color with Pintos logo on front

Teacher Appreciation Gift item
Teacher Appreciation Gift
$25

Show love to a teacher! Teacher Appreciation Gifts will help purchase spirit wear for a JS teacher.

