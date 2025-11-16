ECASF Crab Feed 2026

1923 Delta Rd

Knightsen, CA 94548, USA

General Admission
$85

Enjoy the full program with access to all main activities.

Captain's Catch (sponsorship)
$2,500
This is a group ticket, it includes 16 tickets

2 VIP tables (16 tickets) with exclusive goodies, top billing as Presenting Sponsor on all materials, logo on banner, website, and social media; verbal recognition during the event; and option to display your company banner at the venue.

Crab Pot (sponsorship)
$1,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets

1 reserved table (8 tickets) with exclusive goodies, logo on signage and website, social-media spotlight, and recognition in the printed program.

Dockside (sponsorshop)
$500
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets

4 tickets, logo on program and website, and a social-media thank-you post.

Lifesaver (sponsorship)
$250
This is a group ticket, it includes 2 tickets

2 tickets, name listed in the event program and on the ECASF website.

Friend of The Fleet (sponsorship)
$100

Name listed in the event program and a thank-you post on social media.

