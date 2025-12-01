ECC Foundation 40th Annual Golf Classic

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About this event
Our morning Tee Time is 8:30. Breakfast, lunch and beverages will be available for our morning golfers.
Our afternoon Tee Time is 1:00. Box lunches and beverages will be available for our afternoon golfers.
For an additional $50, your team will receive a score of 1 on a par 3 on the day of the tournament. You can still play the hole, but your team score will be a 1 for that hole.
If you purchase a Team Mulligan/Red Tee package, each member of your team will have 1 mulligan and one Red Tee to use anywhere on the course.
Only 1 available. Your company is listed as the presenting sponsor of the tournament. For example, "ABC Company presents the 40th Annual Edgecombe Community College Golf Classic. You will also receive:
Teams:
-Three teams in the tournament (one morning and two afternoon spots)
Scholarship:
-$3,000 scholarship in your company's name
Visibility:
-Presenting Title Banner position at the golf course,
with your company name and logo positioned at the
top of the sponsor banner.
-Company name and logo on the ECC website’s
homepage, top banner section (average of 42,000
monthly visits)
-Company name and logo in any additional classic
marketing
Media & Marketing:
-At least five social media posts across ECC’s main
platforms (16,000 combined followers)
-One boosted social media post announcing the
presenting sponsor, to run from July to Sept. 23.
-A :30-:60 reel on social media featuring a soundbite
from the representative of your company.
-Press release sent to more than 30 media contacts
with your name starting the release.
-Sponsor name included in the ECC newsletter
(1,000+ subscribers)
-Email to all ECC employees and curriculum students
featuring sponsor name and logo
-Invitation to a taped WHIG-TV interview stating your
support and a little about what your company does.
The interview will be posted on ECC’s YouTube and
all social media channels.
On-Course Recognition:
-Fairway sign with company logo
-Tee sign with company logo
-Recognition during opening announcements at
the tournament
You will receive:
Teams:
-Two teams (one morning, one afternoon)
Scholarship:
-$1500 scholarship in your company’s name
Visibility:
-Company name and logo on ECC website
(golf classic page)
Media & Marketing:
-Three social media posts across ECC’s main platforms
-Inclusion in ECC newsletter sponsor list
-Mention in tournament press release
On-Course Recognition:
-Fairway sponsorship
-Tee sponsorship
-Recognition during opening announcements
at the classic
You will receive:
Two teams (one morning, one afternoon), a $750
scholarship in your company’s name, company name
and logo on the ECC website’s golf classic page, two
social media posts, inclusion in ECC newsletter
sponsor list, a fairway sponsorship and a tee
sponsorship
You will receive:
One team, a $500 scholarship in your company’s
name, company name listed on the ECC website’s
golf classic page, one social media post, inclusion in
the ECC newsletter sponsor list, fairway sponsorship
and tee sponsorship
You will receive:
One team, a $250 scholarship in your company’s name,
company name listed on the ECC website’s golf
classic page, one social media post, and a fairway
sponsorship1 team, a $250 scholarship in your company’s name,
company name listed on the ECC website’s golf
classic page, one social media post, and a fairway
sponsorship
You will receive:
One team, a $150 scholarship in your company’s
name, company name listed on the ECC website’s
golf classic page, and a tee sponsorship.
You will receive:
One team, company name listed on the ECC
website’s golf classic page, and recognition on table
sponsor signage at the check-in area. (This signage
will include team names only or company name).
You will receive:
A fairway sponsorship, and your company name
listed on the ECC website’s golf classic page.
You will receive:
A sign with your company logo on one of the tee
boxes on the golf course and your company name
listed on the ECC website.
$
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