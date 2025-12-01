Edgecombe Community College Foundation

Hosted by

Edgecombe Community College Foundation

About this event

ECC Foundation 40th Annual Golf Classic

1332 Maccripine Rd

Pinetops, NC 27864, USA

Morning Team
$500

Our morning Tee Time is 8:30. Breakfast, lunch and beverages will be available for our morning golfers.

Afternoon Team
$500

Our afternoon Tee Time is 1:00. Box lunches and beverages will be available for our afternoon golfers.

Hole in One
$50

For an additional $50, your team will receive a score of 1 on a par 3 on the day of the tournament. You can still play the hole, but your team score will be a 1 for that hole.

Team Mulligan/Red Tee
$40

If you purchase a Team Mulligan/Red Tee package, each member of your team will have 1 mulligan and one Red Tee to use anywhere on the course.

Presenting Sponsor
$15,000

Only 1 available. Your company is listed as the presenting sponsor of the tournament. For example, "ABC Company presents the 40th Annual Edgecombe Community College Golf Classic. You will also receive:

Teams:

-Three teams in the tournament (one morning and two afternoon spots)

Scholarship:

-$3,000 scholarship in your company's name

Visibility:

-Presenting Title Banner position at the golf course,

with your company name and logo positioned at the

top of the sponsor banner.

-Company name and logo on the ECC website’s

homepage, top banner section (average of 42,000

monthly visits)

-Company name and logo in any additional classic

marketing

Media & Marketing:

-At least five social media posts across ECC’s main

platforms (16,000 combined followers)

-One boosted social media post announcing the

presenting sponsor, to run from July to Sept. 23.

-A :30-:60 reel on social media featuring a soundbite

from the representative of your company.

-Press release sent to more than 30 media contacts

with your name starting the release.

-Sponsor name included in the ECC newsletter

(1,000+ subscribers)

-Email to all ECC employees and curriculum students

featuring sponsor name and logo

-Invitation to a taped WHIG-TV interview stating your

support and a little about what your company does.

The interview will be posted on ECC’s YouTube and

all social media channels.

On-Course Recognition:

-Fairway sign with company logo

-Tee sign with company logo

-Recognition during opening announcements at

the tournament

Diamond Sponsor
$10,000

You will receive:

Teams:

-Two teams (one morning, one afternoon)

Scholarship:

-$1500 scholarship in your company’s name

Visibility:

-Company name and logo on ECC website

(golf classic page)

Media & Marketing:

-Three social media posts across ECC’s main platforms

-Inclusion in ECC newsletter sponsor list

-Mention in tournament press release

On-Course Recognition:

-Fairway sponsorship

-Tee sponsorship

-Recognition during opening announcements

at the classic

Corporate Sponsor
$5,000

You will receive:

Two teams (one morning, one afternoon), a $750

scholarship in your company’s name, company name

and logo on the ECC website’s golf classic page, two

social media posts, inclusion in ECC newsletter

sponsor list, a fairway sponsorship and a tee

sponsorship

Platinum Sponsor
$2,500

You will receive:

One team, a $500 scholarship in your company’s

name, company name listed on the ECC website’s

golf classic page, one social media post, inclusion in

the ECC newsletter sponsor list, fairway sponsorship

and tee sponsorship

Gold Sponsor
$1,500

You will receive:

One team, a $250 scholarship in your company’s name,

company name listed on the ECC website’s golf

classic page, one social media post, and a fairway

sponsorship1 team, a $250 scholarship in your company’s name,

company name listed on the ECC website’s golf

classic page, one social media post, and a fairway

sponsorship

Silver Sponsor
$1,000

You will receive:

One team, a $150 scholarship in your company’s

name, company name listed on the ECC website’s

golf classic page, and a tee sponsorship.

Bronze Sponsor
$500

You will receive:

One team, company name listed on the ECC

website’s golf classic page, and recognition on table

sponsor signage at the check-in area. (This signage

will include team names only or company name).

Fairway Sponsor
$300

You will receive:

A fairway sponsorship, and your company name

listed on the ECC website’s golf classic page.

Tee Sponsor
$150

You will receive:

A sign with your company logo on one of the tee

boxes on the golf course and your company name

listed on the ECC website.

Add a donation for Edgecombe Community College Foundation

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