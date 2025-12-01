ECC Foundation 40th Annual Golf Classic

Only 1 available. Your company is listed as the presenting sponsor of the tournament. For example, "ABC Company presents the 40th Annual Edgecombe Community College Golf Classic. You will also receive:

Teams:

-Three teams in the tournament (one morning and two afternoon spots)

Scholarship:

-$3,000 scholarship in your company's name

Visibility:

-Presenting Title Banner position at the golf course,

with your company name and logo positioned at the

top of the sponsor banner.

-Company name and logo on the ECC website’s

homepage, top banner section (average of 42,000

monthly visits)

-Company name and logo in any additional classic

marketing

Media & Marketing:

-At least five social media posts across ECC’s main

platforms (16,000 combined followers)

-One boosted social media post announcing the

presenting sponsor, to run from July to Sept. 23.

-A :30-:60 reel on social media featuring a soundbite

from the representative of your company.

-Press release sent to more than 30 media contacts

with your name starting the release.

-Sponsor name included in the ECC newsletter

(1,000+ subscribers)

-Email to all ECC employees and curriculum students

featuring sponsor name and logo

-Invitation to a taped WHIG-TV interview stating your

support and a little about what your company does.

The interview will be posted on ECC’s YouTube and

all social media channels.

On-Course Recognition:

-Fairway sign with company logo

-Tee sign with company logo

-Recognition during opening announcements at

the tournament