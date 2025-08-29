FADS Enriching Lives Foundation

FADS Enriching Lives Foundation

ECDC 2025: Professional Division Sponsorship Form

4000 S Sandestin Blvd

Miramar Beach, FL 32550, USA

American Smooth Bronze/Silver Closed item
$1,500

Celebrate the grace and elegance of Smooth dancing at the Bronze and Silver closed levels.

American Rhythm Bronze/Silver Closed item
$1,500

Support the fun and fiery rhythms of American Rhythm Bronze and Silver closed categories.

Int’l Ballroom Bronze/Silver Closed item
$1,500

Be part of the tradition and precision of International Standard Ballroom Bronze and Silver closed levels.

Int’l Latin Bronze/Silver Closed item
$1,500

Get swept up in the passion of International Latin Bronze and Silver closed dance heats.

Rising Star Smooth item
$1,500

Sponsor the next generation of Smooth champions as they take their first steps to stardom.

Rising Star Rhythm item
$1,500

Cheer on rising Rhythm dancers as they light up the floor in this dynamic division.

Rising Star Latin item
$1,500

Ignite the journey of future Latin dance stars in this exciting Rising Star category.

Open American Smooth item
$1,500

Support top-tier Smooth dancers showcasing artistry and expression in the Open division.

Open American Rhythm item
$1,500

Back the best in Rhythm as they bring heat, energy, and flair to the Open division.

Open International Ballroom item
$1,500

Champion world-class elegance and technique in the Open International Standard Ballroom division.

Showdance item
$1,500

Sponsor show-stopping performances where storytelling meets spectacular dance.

Cabaret item
$1,500

Support awe-inspiring, theatrical routines that push the boundaries of dance and creativity.

Theatrical Dance item
$1,500

Theatrical routines bring characters, narratives, and imagination to life through powerful choreography and commanding stage presence.

