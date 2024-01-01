Roosevelt Field Mall & Glow Golf 2024

Mall/Glow Golf – Roosevelt Field Mall – Garden City, NY – arrive at YDA at 10:30 am, and return at 4:00 PM.

Glow golf offers your entertainment that’s not the average shot in the dark.

Head out for a round of Glow-in-the-Dark Mini Golf, and enjoy golfing like you’ve never seen it before.

After you hit a hole-in-one, grab a pizza lunch in the food court and stroll the mall with your friends and YDA staff.

Adventure includes transportation, one round of GlowGolf, and a slice of pizza and drink.