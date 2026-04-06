Valley Of The Sun Young Mens Christian Association

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Valley Of The Sun Young Mens Christian Association

About this raffle

Valley Of The Sun Young Mens Christian Association's Phoenix Suns Upper Level Tickets and SWAG

Desert Heat, Cool Sips
$100

2 left!

Get ready for an unforgettable night of basketball and beyond! Enjoy two upper-level tickets to a Phoenix Suns regular-season home game, where you’ll soak up the energy, excitement, and electric atmosphere of live NBA action.

But the experience doesn’t stop there! This exclusive package also includes:

  • A 3‑in‑1 Power Fold MagClick Wireless Charging Pad to seamlessly power up your devices in style
  • A sleek and durable BruMate 40oz Era Tumbler, perfect for keeping your drinks hot or cold all day
  • A replica Phoenix Suns jersey to show off your team pride in true fan fashion

Whether you’re treating yourself or gifting a fellow Suns fan, this bundle delivers the perfect mix of sports, style, and cutting‑edge convenience. Don’t miss your chance to score big!

Desert Heat, Cool Sips
$100

2 left!

Get ready for an unforgettable night of basketball and beyond! Enjoy two upper-level tickets to a Phoenix Suns regular-season home game, where you’ll soak up the energy, excitement, and electric atmosphere of live NBA action.

But the experience doesn’t stop there! This exclusive package also includes:

  • A 3‑in‑1 Power Fold MagClick Wireless Charging Pad to seamlessly power up your devices in style
  • A sleek and durable BruMate 40oz Era Tumbler, perfect for keeping your drinks hot or cold all day
  • A replica Phoenix Suns jersey to show off your team pride in true fan fashion

Whether you’re treating yourself or gifting a fellow Suns fan, this bundle delivers the perfect mix of sports, style, and cutting‑edge convenience. Don’t miss your chance to score big!

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!