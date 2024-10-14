Soli Soiree 2025: A Black and White Affair

Gold Level VIP tables will include complimentary champagne for the table, plus a commemorative etched champagne flute and a special sweet treat for each guest. Gold Level VIP tables will have the best view of the live performance. Only 2 Gold VIP tables will be sold for this event.
Silver VIP Table
$1,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets
Silver Level VIP tables will include complimentary red and white wine for the table, plus a special sweet treat for each guest. Silver Level VIP tables will be assigned with the best views of the live performance based on the order in which they are purchased, so purchase early!
Individual Seat
$100
Guests with an individual ticket will be assigned a seat at a standard table for dinner. Single tickets purchased in the same transaction will be seated together, based on availability.
Add a donation for Soli Deo Gloria Choir
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!