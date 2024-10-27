VIP & Me Dance Silent Auction

You're bidding on a professional, formal family portrait in-studio session plus a 14' Legacy portrait valued at $1,500.
This donation includes a gift certificate valued at $1500. With this certificate, the winning bidder will receive:
-A formal portrait session with an experienced photographer
-14” portrait OR $1500 credit towards a print order
THIS CERTIFICATE DOES NOT APPLY FOR OUTDOOR/CASUAL SESSIONS
You're bidding on a professional, formal family portrait in-studio session plus a 14' Legacy portrait valued at $1,500.
This donation includes a gift certificate valued at $1500. With this certificate, the winning bidder will receive:
-A formal portrait session with an experienced photographer
-14” portrait OR $1500 credit towards a print order
THIS CERTIFICATE DOES NOT APPLY FOR OUTDOOR/CASUAL SESSIONS
Ready, set, click!
$50
Starting bid
You're bidding on a professional, one hour outdoor (natural light) family photo shoot with Samantha at Golden Flutter Photography valued at $275
*Dates subject to photographer availability
You're bidding on a professional, one hour outdoor (natural light) family photo shoot with Samantha at Golden Flutter Photography valued at $275
*Dates subject to photographer availability
Something to flip over
$65
Starting bid
You're bidding on 1 month of unlimited open gym for 1 child at G3 Kids, 1 month of unlimited yoga at Brave Wellness, and 2 Owala water bottles valued at $220.
*This is for the G3 Kids Point Loma location
You're bidding on 1 month of unlimited open gym for 1 child at G3 Kids, 1 month of unlimited yoga at Brave Wellness, and 2 Owala water bottles valued at $220.
*This is for the G3 Kids Point Loma location
I scream, you scream, we all scream for camp & ice cream!
$130
Starting bid
You're bidding on a 4 scoop sampler from Handel's Ice Cream, and 1 free week of camp at G3 Kids in Point Loma valued at $456.
*Offer valid at G3 Kids Point Loma
You're bidding on a 4 scoop sampler from Handel's Ice Cream, and 1 free week of camp at G3 Kids in Point Loma valued at $456.
*Offer valid at G3 Kids Point Loma
Take the Plunge!
$80
Starting bid
You're bidding on your choice of a 10-punch pass ($300 value) or One (1) Plunge Party ($245 value)
You're bidding on your choice of a 10-punch pass ($300 value) or One (1) Plunge Party ($245 value)
I heard it through the grapevine
$160
Starting bid
You're bidding on a private wine class for 20 at Total Wine & More, and two bottles of Verada wine, which is a woman owned winery, valued at $635.
Treat your friends, family, and fellow wine lovers to a private wine class for up to 20 people in the classroom of our store
Total Wine & More will host an event that is certain to impress you and your guests. Enjoy a tour of the land, and learn about the famed appellations and grape varietals that make each region so unforgettable. Taste a variety of our premium, hand-selected wines, and discover hidden treasures from the wine region of your choosing. One of our wine experts will present and discuss each delicious wine during your two-hour class, which can be arranged as a seated class-style or more casual walk-around event. Total Wine & More will provide all necessary stemware and educational handouts for tasting notes.
You're bidding on a private wine class for 20 at Total Wine & More, and two bottles of Verada wine, which is a woman owned winery, valued at $635.
Treat your friends, family, and fellow wine lovers to a private wine class for up to 20 people in the classroom of our store
Total Wine & More will host an event that is certain to impress you and your guests. Enjoy a tour of the land, and learn about the famed appellations and grape varietals that make each region so unforgettable. Taste a variety of our premium, hand-selected wines, and discover hidden treasures from the wine region of your choosing. One of our wine experts will present and discuss each delicious wine during your two-hour class, which can be arranged as a seated class-style or more casual walk-around event. Total Wine & More will provide all necessary stemware and educational handouts for tasting notes.
Parent's night out
$25
Starting bid
You're bidding on 1 free parent's night out gift certificate from G3 Kids, 2 UltraStar cinemas movie tickets, 2 meal comp cards from In N Out, and a bottle of Verada wine, which is a women owned winery, valued at $157.
*Offer valid at G3 Kids Point Loma
*Offer valid at UltraStar Mission Valley cinemas
You're bidding on 1 free parent's night out gift certificate from G3 Kids, 2 UltraStar cinemas movie tickets, 2 meal comp cards from In N Out, and a bottle of Verada wine, which is a women owned winery, valued at $157.
*Offer valid at G3 Kids Point Loma
*Offer valid at UltraStar Mission Valley cinemas
Wine a bit, you'll feel better
$80
Starting bid
You're bidding on 1 certificate for an 8-bottle, 12-person, 90-minute in-home wine tasting from PRP Wine, and a $25 Gourmet Gift basket gift card valued at $375.
You're bidding on 1 certificate for an 8-bottle, 12-person, 90-minute in-home wine tasting from PRP Wine, and a $25 Gourmet Gift basket gift card valued at $375.
No whining allowed
$60
Starting bid
You're bidding on 1 certificate for an 8-bottle, 12- person, 90-minute in-home wine tasting from PRP Wine valued at $350.
You're bidding on 1 certificate for an 8-bottle, 12- person, 90-minute in-home wine tasting from PRP Wine valued at $350.
San Diego Adventure Pack
$100
Starting bid
You're bidding on a San Diego public sightseeing cruise from city cruises, 4 passes to the USS MIDWAY museum, and 4 passes to the Japanese Friendship Garden in Balboa Park valued at $432.
Terms & Conditions:
Sightseeing cruise:
• Each Seafarer Pass number is good for one admission.
• Seafarer Passes are valid for the San Diego Best of the Bay 90-minute Harbor Tours or Seasonal
Whale Watching Cruise passage only.
• Additional enhancements may be available for purchase. Alcoholic beverages are not included
but may be purchased on board.
• Seafarer Passes may be redeemed online towards the Adult Rate Ticket by applying the pass
number in the coupon box at check-out.
• Seafarer Pass codes expire on 11/30/2025
USS MIDWAY museum:
guest passes are valid for regular admission to the USS Midway Museum and are not valid for special events or activities outside normal operating hours of the museum. Recipients must present the original tickets for admission; copies or photos of the tickets will not be valid for entry. Please visit our website, midway.org, for details on directions, parking, hours of operation, and more.
You're bidding on a San Diego public sightseeing cruise from city cruises, 4 passes to the USS MIDWAY museum, and 4 passes to the Japanese Friendship Garden in Balboa Park valued at $432.
Terms & Conditions:
Sightseeing cruise:
• Each Seafarer Pass number is good for one admission.
• Seafarer Passes are valid for the San Diego Best of the Bay 90-minute Harbor Tours or Seasonal
Whale Watching Cruise passage only.
• Additional enhancements may be available for purchase. Alcoholic beverages are not included
but may be purchased on board.
• Seafarer Passes may be redeemed online towards the Adult Rate Ticket by applying the pass
number in the coupon box at check-out.
• Seafarer Pass codes expire on 11/30/2025
USS MIDWAY museum:
guest passes are valid for regular admission to the USS Midway Museum and are not valid for special events or activities outside normal operating hours of the museum. Recipients must present the original tickets for admission; copies or photos of the tickets will not be valid for entry. Please visit our website, midway.org, for details on directions, parking, hours of operation, and more.
When in doubt, skate it out
$80
Starting bid
You're bidding on a roller skating party for 15 guests at Ringer's Roller Rink, and a dry erase kids' helmet valued at $319.
You're bidding on a roller skating party for 15 guests at Ringer's Roller Rink, and a dry erase kids' helmet valued at $319.
Day- cation
$50
Starting bid
You're bidding on 4 VIP passes to The Broad art museum in Los Angeles, a $50 meal comp card at Homestate restaurant in Oceanside, and a bottle of Senor Rio tequila blanco valued at $205.
You're bidding on 4 VIP passes to The Broad art museum in Los Angeles, a $50 meal comp card at Homestate restaurant in Oceanside, and a bottle of Senor Rio tequila blanco valued at $205.
Lights, movie, action!
$20
Starting bid
You're bidding on 4 movie tickets to UltraStar cinemas, 1 pizza party for 4 at The Pizza Standard, a 4 scoop sampler at Handel's Ice Cream, and 2 boxes of candy valued at $160.
*offer valid at UltraStar Mission Valley Cinemas
You're bidding on 4 movie tickets to UltraStar cinemas, 1 pizza party for 4 at The Pizza Standard, a 4 scoop sampler at Handel's Ice Cream, and 2 boxes of candy valued at $160.
*offer valid at UltraStar Mission Valley Cinemas
Rated: Awesome
$10
Starting bid
You're bidding on 4 UltraStar cinemas movie tickets, 4 In N Out meal comp cards, and 1 box of candy valued at $36
You're bidding on 4 UltraStar cinemas movie tickets, 4 In N Out meal comp cards, and 1 box of candy valued at $36
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!