ECHO 2025 ANNUAL SPONSORSHIP

Platinum Sponsor
$2,500
Recognition at all events. Logo on event materials, banners, and promotions. Social media and website feature.
Gold Sponsor
$1,000
Recognition at three major events. Logo on event banners. Social media acknowledgement.
Silver Sponsor
$500
Recognition at one event. Social media acknowledgement.
Bronze Sponsor
$250
Social media acknowledgement.
ECHO Youth Program (Spring/Fall Semesters)
$75
Sponsor a youth for $75 PER WEEK. Sponsorships available for up to 30 weeks (15 weeks per semester)
ECHO Kids Summer Camp
$150
Sponsor a child for $150 PER WEEK. Sponsorships available for up to 7 weeks.
2025 ECHO Carnival Sponsorship Banner
$300
Support the Fun, Promote Your Business! Become a Ride Sponsor at our upcoming Great Spring Carnival and showcase your business to hundreds of families and community members!
Additional Sponsorship Carnival Banner
$150
Double (or triple!) your visibility for less. Get your additional banner for just a fraction of the original price! Take advantage of this special opportunity to boost your exposure—don’t miss out!
