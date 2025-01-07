Educated Communities Help Others (ECHO)
ECHO 2025 ANNUAL SPONSORSHIP
Platinum Sponsor
$2,500
Recognition at all events. Logo on event materials, banners, and promotions. Social media and website feature.
Recognition at all events. Logo on event materials, banners, and promotions. Social media and website feature.
seeMoreDetailsMobile
add
Gold Sponsor
$1,000
Recognition at three major events. Logo on event banners. Social media acknowledgement.
Recognition at three major events. Logo on event banners. Social media acknowledgement.
seeMoreDetailsMobile
add
Silver Sponsor
$500
Recognition at one event. Social media acknowledgement.
Recognition at one event. Social media acknowledgement.
seeMoreDetailsMobile
add
Bronze Sponsor
$250
Social media acknowledgement.
Social media acknowledgement.
seeMoreDetailsMobile
add
ECHO Youth Program (Spring/Fall Semesters)
$75
Sponsor a youth for $75 PER WEEK. Sponsorships available for up to 30 weeks (15 weeks per semester)
Sponsor a youth for $75 PER WEEK. Sponsorships available for up to 30 weeks (15 weeks per semester)
seeMoreDetailsMobile
add
ECHO Kids Summer Camp
$150
Sponsor a child for $150 PER WEEK. Sponsorships available for up to 7 weeks.
Sponsor a child for $150 PER WEEK. Sponsorships available for up to 7 weeks.
seeMoreDetailsMobile
add
2025 ECHO Carnival Sponsorship Banner
$300
Support the Fun, Promote Your Business! Become a Ride Sponsor at our upcoming Great Spring Carnival and showcase your business to hundreds of families and community members!
Support the Fun, Promote Your Business! Become a Ride Sponsor at our upcoming Great Spring Carnival and showcase your business to hundreds of families and community members!
seeMoreDetailsMobile
add
Additional Sponsorship Carnival Banner
$150
Double (or triple!) your visibility for less. Get your additional banner for just a fraction of the original price! Take advantage of this special opportunity to boost your exposure—don’t miss out!
Double (or triple!) your visibility for less. Get your additional banner for just a fraction of the original price! Take advantage of this special opportunity to boost your exposure—don’t miss out!
seeMoreDetailsMobile
add
addExtraDonation
$
common:zeffyTipDisclaimerTicketing
checkout