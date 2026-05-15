Educated Communities Help Others (ECHO)

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Educated Communities Help Others (ECHO)

About this shop

ECHO EATS - 2026 2nd Annual Auto Show

Pizza item
Pizza
$5

Hot, Fresh & Irresistible – ECHO Eats Pizza
Imagine the aroma of fresh-baked crust, golden and crisp on the outside, soft and airy inside.

That’s not just pizza… that’s a slice of happiness!

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hot dog item
hot dog
$5

A classic grilled beef hot dog, served warm in a soft bun. Simple, tasty, and perfect for the 4th!

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Soft Pretzel item
Soft Pretzel
$4

Warm, soft, and perfectly salted Pretzel... A classic carnival favorite! Served fresh and ready to enjoy.

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Nachos w/ cheese or salsa item
Nachos w/ cheese or salsa item
Nachos w/ cheese or salsa
$4

Crispy tortilla chips served with your choice of melted cheese or zesty salsa. A festive favorite!

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Beef Empanada item
Beef Empanada
$5

A savory pastry filled with seasoned ground beef, baked to golden perfection. A delicious grab-and-go treat!

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Chicken Empanada item
Chicken Empanada
$5

Flaky pastry stuffed with tender, seasoned chicken. Flavorful, handheld, and satisfying!

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Cheese Empanadas item
Cheese Empanadas
$5

A warm, golden pastry filled with melted cheese. Comforting, gooey, and kid-approved!

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Fresh Popcorn item
Fresh Popcorn
$3

Enjoy a yummy treat that will take you back to your childhood

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Monster Energy Drink item
Monster Energy Drink
$6

Need a boost for the car show? Grab an ice-cold Monster Energy Drink and keep the engines and yourself running strong all day long. Every purchase helps support ECHO youth and community programs.

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Prime Drink item
Prime Drink
$6

Stay refreshed at the car show with an ice-cold PRIME! The perfect drink to keep you cool while checking out the rides and enjoying the day. Every purchase supports ECHO youth and community programs.

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Soda item
Soda
$3

Ice-cold, refreshing soft drinks to quench your thirst. A perfect match for your favorite snacks!

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water item
water
$3

Refreshing bottled water to keep you cool and hydrated all day long. A simple essential!

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Kids Juices item
Kids Juices item
Kids Juices
$3

Refreshing, kid-friendly juice pouches in fun flavors. A sweet treat for the little ones!

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bag of chips item
bag of chips
$3

yummy chips

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Cookies item
Cookies
$3
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candy item
candy
$1
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