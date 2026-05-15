ECHO EATS - 2026 2nd Annual Auto Show

Offered by
About this shop
Hot, Fresh & Irresistible – ECHO Eats Pizza
Imagine the aroma of fresh-baked crust, golden and crisp on the outside, soft and airy inside.
That’s not just pizza… that’s a slice of happiness!
A classic grilled beef hot dog, served warm in a soft bun. Simple, tasty, and perfect for the 4th!
Warm, soft, and perfectly salted Pretzel... A classic carnival favorite! Served fresh and ready to enjoy.
Crispy tortilla chips served with your choice of melted cheese or zesty salsa. A festive favorite!
A savory pastry filled with seasoned ground beef, baked to golden perfection. A delicious grab-and-go treat!
Flaky pastry stuffed with tender, seasoned chicken. Flavorful, handheld, and satisfying!
A warm, golden pastry filled with melted cheese. Comforting, gooey, and kid-approved!
Enjoy a yummy treat that will take you back to your childhood
Need a boost for the car show? Grab an ice-cold Monster Energy Drink and keep the engines and yourself running strong all day long. Every purchase helps support ECHO youth and community programs.
Stay refreshed at the car show with an ice-cold PRIME! The perfect drink to keep you cool while checking out the rides and enjoying the day. Every purchase supports ECHO youth and community programs.
Ice-cold, refreshing soft drinks to quench your thirst. A perfect match for your favorite snacks!
Refreshing bottled water to keep you cool and hydrated all day long. A simple essential!
Refreshing, kid-friendly juice pouches in fun flavors. A sweet treat for the little ones!
yummy chips
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!