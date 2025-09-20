Educated Communities Help Others (ECHO)

Offered by

Educated Communities Help Others (ECHO)

About this shop

ECHO EATS - ABA Street Fair 2025

hot dog item
hot dog
$3

A classic grilled beef hot dog, served warm in a soft bun. Simple, tasty, and perfect for the 4th!

Nachos w/ cheese or salsa item
Nachos w/ cheese or salsa item
Nachos w/ cheese or salsa
$3

Crispy tortilla chips served with your choice of melted cheese or zesty salsa. A festive favorite!

Beef Empanada item
Beef Empanada
$3

A savory pastry filled with seasoned ground beef, baked to golden perfection. A delicious grab-and-go treat!

Chicken Empanada item
Chicken Empanada
$3

Flaky pastry stuffed with tender, seasoned chicken. Flavorful, handheld, and satisfying!

Cheese Empanadas item
Cheese Empanadas
$3

A warm, golden pastry filled with melted cheese. Comforting, gooey, and kid-approved!

Soda item
Soda
$3

Ice-cold, refreshing soft drinks to quench your thirst. A perfect match for your favorite snacks!

water item
water
$3

Refreshing bottled water to keep you cool and hydrated all day long. A simple essential!

Kids Juices item
Kids Juices item
Kids Juices
$2

Refreshing, kid-friendly juice pouches in fun flavors. A sweet treat for the little ones!

Popcorn item
Popcorn
$3

Hot, Fresh & Irresistible – ECHO Eats Popcorn
Imagine the aroma of fresh popcorn, a bag of happiness!

bag of chips item
bag of chips
$1

yummy chips

Add a donation for Educated Communities Help Others (ECHO)

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!