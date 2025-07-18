Sales closed

ECHO Housing's 60th Anniversary Gala Silent Auction

Pick-up location

At the Gala or ECHO office

Jo Malone Gift Basket item
Jo Malone Gift Basket
$180

Starting bid

Jo Malone on 4th St in Berkeley provided a generous gift basket of four boxes of their signature scents valued at $368.

Wine Basket
$90

Starting bid

Rosenbloom Cellars of Oakland provided four bottles of their signature wines valued at $120. This gift basket also including a Wine Tasting gift certificate for four people up to $120. Total gift basket value is $240

Gift Certificate- Ruth Chris
$50

Starting bid

Elegant Dining Experience — Legendary Steaks Seared to Perfection, Served Sizzling on a 500° Plate. Gift certificate valued at $100.

Gift Certificate- iPlank
$40

Starting bid

iPlank in Oakland provided a gift certificate for one hour of free bowling including shoe rentals for up to six guests. Also Included are two game cards. Value $184.50

Gift Certificate- Mani Pedi
$40

Starting bid

Femi Macus Nails of Oakland provided a gift certificate for a manicure and pedicure valued at $100.

Gift Certificate- Book Store
$40

Starting bid

Books on B in Hayward provided a gift certificate valued at $100. This also includes a coffee cup to enjoy your favorite beverage while enjoying your newly purchased books.

Gift Certificate- Le Paradis
$20

Starting bid

Le Paradis & La Patisserie, Hayward’s Best Vietnamese Food & Pho Noodle Soup has provided a gift certificate valued at $50.

Mitchell & Ness NBA ALL-STAR Jordan 1 of 23 Jersey
$300

Starting bid

Provided by a community member from their person collection of sports memorabilia. Framed Mitchell & Ness 2003 NBA ALL-STAR Michael Jordan 1 of 23 Jersey. Purchase Value $820.00.

