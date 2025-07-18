ECHO Housing's 60th Anniversary Gala Silent Auction

At the Gala or ECHO office
Starting bid
Jo Malone on 4th St in Berkeley provided a generous gift basket of four boxes of their signature scents valued at $368.
Starting bid
Rosenbloom Cellars of Oakland provided four bottles of their signature wines valued at $120. This gift basket also including a Wine Tasting gift certificate for four people up to $120. Total gift basket value is $240
Starting bid
Elegant Dining Experience — Legendary Steaks Seared to Perfection, Served Sizzling on a 500° Plate. Gift certificate valued at $100.
Starting bid
iPlank in Oakland provided a gift certificate for one hour of free bowling including shoe rentals for up to six guests. Also Included are two game cards. Value $184.50
Starting bid
Femi Macus Nails of Oakland provided a gift certificate for a manicure and pedicure valued at $100.
Starting bid
Books on B in Hayward provided a gift certificate valued at $100. This also includes a coffee cup to enjoy your favorite beverage while enjoying your newly purchased books.
Starting bid
Le Paradis & La Patisserie, Hayward’s Best Vietnamese Food & Pho Noodle Soup has provided a gift certificate valued at $50.
Starting bid
Provided by a community member from their person collection of sports memorabilia. Framed Mitchell & Ness 2003 NBA ALL-STAR Michael Jordan 1 of 23 Jersey. Purchase Value $820.00.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!