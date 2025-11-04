Echoes and Shifts 2025 Events and Art

Sweetgrass Weaving Workshop with Carrie Hill 1-2pm item
Sweetgrass Weaving Workshop with Carrie Hill 1-2pm
$50

Small scale weaving workshop

Special Screening & Panel Discussion 'Mashpee Nine' 2-3:30pm item
Special Screening & Panel Discussion 'Mashpee Nine' 2-3:30pm
$25

Special thanks to Talia Landry of the Mashpee Wompanoag Tribe

Red is Blue by Ansley Hill item
Red is Blue by Ansley Hill
$25

Digital drawing on velvet fine art photo paper

Aida by Ansley Hill item
Aida by Ansley Hill
$35

Digital Painting on luster fine art photo paper

In Class Sketch by Ansley Hill item
In Class Sketch by Ansley Hill
$10

Digital Sketch on presentation matte

SBG Hollow Body by Glenn Hill item
SBG Hollow Body by Glenn Hill
$2,500

Sonny Boy Guitars

Adirondack Spruce

ipod NDN + OLD STICK by Alex Jacobs item
ipod NDN + OLD STICK by Alex Jacobs
$45

Matted Print

HOMELAND - Father at the River by Alex Jacobs item
HOMELAND - Father at the River by Alex Jacobs
$45

Matted Print

Santa Fe Dude #4 by Alex Jacobs item
Santa Fe Dude #4 by Alex Jacobs
$45

Matted Print

Jelly Roll Morton by Alex Jacobs item
Jelly Roll Morton by Alex Jacobs
$45

Matted Print

OLD FLINT by Alex Jacobs item
OLD FLINT by Alex Jacobs
$45

Matted Print

Untitled by Alex Jacobs item
Untitled by Alex Jacobs
$45

Matted Print

CALICO MOHAWKS by Alex Jacobs item
CALICO MOHAWKS by Alex Jacobs
$45

Matted Print

SANTA FE DUDE by Alex Jacobs item
SANTA FE DUDE by Alex Jacobs
$45

Matted Print

MATO TOPE - MANDAN CHIEF by Alex Jacobs item
MATO TOPE - MANDAN CHIEF by Alex Jacobs
$45

Matted Print

SKYWOMAN by Alex Jacobs item
SKYWOMAN by Alex Jacobs
$45

Matted Print

READY TO POWWOW by Alex Jacobs item
READY TO POWWOW by Alex Jacobs
$45

Matted Print

West Mesa Madonna by Alex Jacobs item
West Mesa Madonna by Alex Jacobs
$45

Matted Printing

SANTA FE SUNSET by Alex Jacobs item
SANTA FE SUNSET by Alex Jacobs
$45

Matted Print

NEW MEXICO MOONRISE by Alex Jacobs item
NEW MEXICO MOONRISE by Alex Jacobs
$45

Matted Print

SANTA FE SNOWSTORM by Alex Jacobs item
SANTA FE SNOWSTORM by Alex Jacobs
$45

Matted Print

ROAD TO TAOS by Alex Jacobs item
ROAD TO TAOS by Alex Jacobs
$45

Matted Print

ROUTE 66 by Alex Jacobs item
ROUTE 66 by Alex Jacobs
$45

Matted Print

ROUTE 66 by Alex Jacobs item
ROUTE 66 by Alex Jacobs
$45

Matted Print

ipod NDN + BLACK FLINT by Alex Jacobs item
ipod NDN + BLACK FLINT by Alex Jacobs
$50

Matted Print

KANIENKEHAKE - PEOPLE OF THE FLINT by Alex Jacobs item
KANIENKEHAKE - PEOPLE OF THE FLINT by Alex Jacobs
$75

Matted Print

JOHN TRUDELL - TRIBAL VOICE by Alex Jacobs item
JOHN TRUDELL - TRIBAL VOICE by Alex Jacobs
$75

Matted Print

Wooden Feather, Blue by Roger Sosakete Perkins item
Wooden Feather, Blue by Roger Sosakete Perkins
$160

wood

Wooden Feather, Red by Roger Sosakete Perkins item
Wooden Feather, Red by Roger Sosakete Perkins
$160

Wood

Small Pinch Pot by Roger Sosakete Perkins item
Small Pinch Pot by Roger Sosakete Perkins
$65

Clay

Medium Pinch Pot by Roger Sosakete Perkins item
Medium Pinch Pot by Roger Sosakete Perkins
$130

Clay

Large Pinch Pot by Roger Sosakete Perkins item
Large Pinch Pot by Roger Sosakete Perkins
$400

Clay

Wolf by Roger Sosakete Perkins item
Wolf by Roger Sosakete Perkins
$400

print on canvas

It's a Good Day to Disobey by Roger Sosakete Perkins item
It's a Good Day to Disobey by Roger Sosakete Perkins
$400

print on canvas

Eagle by Roger Sosakete Perkins item
Eagle by Roger Sosakete Perkins
$400

print on canvas

It's a Good Day to Disobey by Roger Sosakete Perkins item
It's a Good Day to Disobey by Roger Sosakete Perkins
$180

print on canvas

Millenium Falcon by Roger Sosakete Perkins item
Millenium Falcon by Roger Sosakete Perkins
$180

print on canvas

Long Golden Autumn item
Long Golden Autumn
$45

by The Essence of Me by Kylee Lazore

delica beads

White and Purple Gradient item
White and Purple Gradient
$45

The Essence of Me by Kylee Lazore

2 cut

Long Purple Gradient item
Long Purple Gradient
$45

by The Essence of Me by Kylee Lazore

2 cut

Magic Night item
Magic Night
$25

delica beads

by The Essence of Me by Kylee Lazore

Long Lavender item
Long Lavender
$45

2 cut

by The Essence of Me by Kylee Lazore


Golden Holiday item
Golden Holiday
$30

by by The Essence of Me by Kylee Lazore

delica beads



oh Christmas Tree item
oh Christmas Tree
$30

delica beads

by The Essence of Me by Kylee Lazore

Take me to the Show item
Take me to the Show
$25

delica beads

by The Essence of Me by Kylee Lazore

Where Have All The Flowers Gone item
Where Have All The Flowers Gone
$360

Jessica Sargent

digital image

We Gather: Strawberries by Margaret Jacobs item
We Gather: Strawberries by Margaret Jacobs
$5,000

steel

Purchase plans available

Strawberry Medicine 1 by Margaret Jacobs item
Strawberry Medicine 1 by Margaret Jacobs
$2,500

steel

Purchase plans available

Strawberry Medicine 2 by Margaret Jacobs item
Strawberry Medicine 2 by Margaret Jacobs
$2,500

steel

Purchase plans available

Add a donation for Positive Street Art

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!