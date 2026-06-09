Echoes in the Valley VIP Upgrade Pass

Upgrade your festival experience with the VIP Upgrade Pass! Enjoy exclusive VIP amenities, premium viewing areas, expedited entry, and access to designated VIP spaces throughout the event. The VIP Pass is an upgrade only and is not valid for admission on its own. All VIP guests must also purchase a valid 1-Day or 2-Day Festival Pass separately. VIP upgrades are limited and available while supplies last.