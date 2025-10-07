Echoes of Change - Preorder

Echoes of Change is an intimate and emotionally charged collaboration between bassist Ryan Roberts and vocalist Lia Booth. Blending elements of jazz, soul, and storytelling, the album reimagines timeless songs through themes of transformation, resilience, and hope.





Through the raw dialogue of voice and double bass, each track becomes a reflection on personal and cultural renewal — a meditation on how art helps us navigate change and rediscover connection.





Rooted in jazz tradition yet reaching beyond genre, Echoes of Change invites listeners to slow down, listen deeply, and find meaning in the spaces between sound and silence.