The Hamptons Festival of Music

Hosted by

The Hamptons Festival of Music

About this event

Echoes of England

Across the Hamptons

Springs, Bridgehampton, Sag Harbor, and East Hampton

Thursday May 28 at 7pm: Springs Community Presbyterian
$40

General open seating.
Thursday • May 28 • 7PM
Springs Community Presbyterian Church
5 Old Stone Hwy, East Hampton, NY

Friday May 29 at 7pm: St. Ann's Episcopal Church
$40

General open seating.
Friday • May 29 • 7PM
St. Ann's Episcopal Church
2463 Main St, Bridgehampton, NY 11932

Saturday May 30 3pm: Christ Church Sag Harbor
$40

General open seating.
Saturday, May 30, 3PM
Christ Episcopal Church
5 Hampton St, Sag Harbor, NY

Saturday May 30 at 7pm: St. Luke's Episcopal Church
$40

General open seating.
Saturday, May 30 7PM
St. Luke's Episcopal Church
18 James Lane, East Hampton, NY

Add a donation for The Hamptons Festival of Music

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