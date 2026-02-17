Echoes of England

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Springs, Bridgehampton, Sag Harbor, and East Hampton
General open seating.
Thursday • May 28 • 7PM
Springs Community Presbyterian Church
5 Old Stone Hwy, East Hampton, NY
General open seating.
Friday • May 29 • 7PM
St. Ann's Episcopal Church
2463 Main St, Bridgehampton, NY 11932
General open seating.
Saturday, May 30, 3PM
Christ Episcopal Church
5 Hampton St, Sag Harbor, NY
General open seating.
Saturday, May 30 7PM
St. Luke's Episcopal Church
18 James Lane, East Hampton, NY
$
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