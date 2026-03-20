Echoes of Her Heart Annual Fundraiser

About this event
For product-based vendors without activations. Includes vendor space, brand exposure, and 2 event tickets.
Perfect for interactive experiences (examples: candle making, IV hydration, massage, cosmetics demos, jewelry styling). Includes vendor space and 2 event tickets.
Support the Echoes of Her Heart Brunch Experience as the Presenting Sponsor of our Women’s Recognition Awards. Your sponsorship helps us honor women making an impact in wellness, business, service, leadership, and community.
Includes 2–3 minutes to speak during the awards recognition moment.
Help power Echoes of Her Heart: Fundraiser Brunch + Live Podcast Experience by supporting the venue, setup, and guest experience for our signature day.
Support the main brunch menu and guest experience for Day 2—helping create a beautiful, welcoming space for women to connect and bloom.
Sponsor our live podcast recording—the signature conversation of Echoes of Her Heart. Your support helps cover media capture and storytelling that extends the impact beyond the room.
Support beverages for the Day 2 brunch fundraiser, helping create a polished guest experience from arrival to closing.
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!