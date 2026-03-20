Bloom and Blossom Social Foundation

Hosted by

Bloom and Blossom Social Foundation

About this event

Echoes of Her Heart Annual Fundraiser

801 E Strawbridge Ave

Melbourne, FL 32901, USA

Market Vendor
$100

For product-based vendors without activations. Includes vendor space, brand exposure, and 2 event tickets.

Activation Vendor
$150

Perfect for interactive experiences (examples: candle making, IV hydration, massage, cosmetics demos, jewelry styling). Includes vendor space and 2 event tickets.

Presenting Sponsor: Women’s Recognition Awards
$300

Support the Echoes of Her Heart Brunch Experience as the Presenting Sponsor of our Women’s Recognition Awards. Your sponsorship helps us honor women making an impact in wellness, business, service, leadership, and community.


Includes 2–3 minutes to speak during the awards recognition moment.

Venue Sponsor Melby Rooftop
$3,000

Help power Echoes of Her Heart: Fundraiser Brunch + Live Podcast Experience by supporting the venue, setup, and guest experience for our signature day.

Brunch Sponsor Day 2
$1,000

Support the main brunch menu and guest experience for Day 2—helping create a beautiful, welcoming space for women to connect and bloom.

Podcast Sponsor
$600

Sponsor our live podcast recording—the signature conversation of Echoes of Her Heart. Your support helps cover media capture and storytelling that extends the impact beyond the room.

Bar Sponsor
$800

Support beverages for the Day 2 brunch fundraiser, helping create a polished guest experience from arrival to closing.

Add a donation for Bloom and Blossom Social Foundation

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!