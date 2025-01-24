Echoes of Resilience: A Spring Recital Celebrating Strength and Spirit

With general admission, you're part of the crowd, soaking in the atmosphere and excitement. It's your chance to be in the heart of it all, connecting with others and enjoying the vibe.
You'll have access to all the main attractions, speakers, or performances that make the event unforgettable. It's about being there, feeling the buzz, and making memories.
Ready to dive into the experience? Grab your general admission ticket and join the fun.
Children ages 6 through 18
$10
Tickets sold only for children.
Medgar Evers Performers Tickets- ONLY-
$25
This ticket is only for Medgar Ever's Students. Must specify your student's name when purchasing to qualify for this ticket.
Benefactor Ticket Tier 1
$100
By purchasing a Benefactor Ticket, you're making a powerful investment in our mission to uplift and empower youth across Chicago through arts education, mentorship, career and technical training, and workforce development.
As a benefactor, you will receive:
🚗 Reserved Parking
🎭 Reserved Premium Seating at the Echoes of Resilience Spring Recital
Your contribution helps us expand our reach within Chicago Public Schools and community programs, enhance the quality of our workshops and performances, and ensure more youth have access to transformative opportunities in creative and professional development.
Thank you for helping us build stronger, more inspired communities—your support makes lasting impact possible.
Benefactor Ticket Tier 2
$55
Support our mission and enjoy an elevated experience at Echoes of Resilience with the Tier 2 Supporter Ticket!
With this ticket, you’ll receive:
🎭 Reserved Seating – Enjoy priority access to some of the best seats in the house.
Your $55 contribution helps us continue to provide impactful programming in arts education, mentorship, CTE, and workforce development throughout Chicago Public Schools and the greater Chicagoland community.
Every ticket helps us reach more youth, create more opportunities, and build a stronger, more resilient future through the arts.
Thank you for standing with us. Your support matters.
First up, indulge in complimentary bites that are sure to tantalize your taste buds. It's not just food; it's a culinary journey crafted just for you.
Then, dive into a one-hour networking mixer. This ain't your average meet-and-greet. It's a chance to connect with like-minded folks, share ideas, and maybe even spark some magic.
And let's not forget the mocktails. Sip on these crafted delights while you mingle and make connections that matter.
As a cherry on top, you'll walk away with a complimentary gift bag. It's our way of saying thanks for being part of this exclusive experience.
Ready to step into the VIP world? Let's make it happen.
**Tier 1: Bronze Sponsor - $250**
$250
Get your foot in the door with our Bronze Sponsorship. This level is perfect for those looking to make an impact without breaking the bank. As a Bronze Sponsor, you'll receive:
- Your logo featured on our event website
- Acknowledgment in our event program
- Social media shoutout before the event
Your contribution helps cover tuition for a dance or music student, giving them the chance to pursue their passion year-round.
**Tier 2: Silver Sponsor - $500**
$500
Step up your game with our Silver Sponsorship. This tier offers more visibility and engagement opportunities. As a Silver Sponsor, you'll enjoy:
- All Bronze benefits
- Your logo on event signage
- A dedicated social media post highlighting your brand
- Two complimentary event tickets
Your support not only covers tuition but also assists with travel expenses for a student, ensuring they can showcase their talent on bigger stages.
**Tier 3: Gold Sponsor - $1,000**
$1,000
Shine bright with our Gold Sponsorship. This top-tier level offers maximum exposure and exclusive perks. As a Gold Sponsor, you'll receive:
- All Silver benefits
- Premium logo placement on all event materials
- Opportunity to address the audience during the event
- Four complimentary event tickets
- Featured article in our event newsletter
Your generous sponsorship fully funds a student's tuition and travel, empowering them to chase their dreams and make a mark in the world of dance and music.
Add a donation for Raw Talent Performing Arts
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!