Echoes of Resilience- Spring Recital Vendors

7200 S Ingleside Ave

Chicago, IL 60619, USA

Vendor Fee item
Vendor Fee
$50

10 left!

Whether you're an artist, entrepreneur, nonprofit, or small business, this is your chance to: Connect with potential customers and collaborators Build relationships within a vibrant and conscious community Share your story and make a lasting impression Align your brand with a mission-driven event that uplifts youth, promotes equity, and inspires change ✨ Ready to showcase what you've got? Secure your vendor spot now and be part of a powerful evening that blends purpose, creativity, and connection. Let’s make it happen—we can’t wait to welcome you to the Echoes of Resilience family!

