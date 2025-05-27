Echoes Year-End Screening

87 Lafayette St

New York, NY 10013, USA

General Admission
$20
Student/Artist
$10
Discounted ticket for students, artists or activists
General + sponsor a student/artist
$30
One ticket plus you're sponsoring a student or artist to attend for free.
"Make our work sustainable" ticket
$50
Help us cover the true cost of our work, and join us for an vip reception at 6:30
"Pay it forward" ticket
$100
You're our hero! Join us for vip reception + goody bag of Echoes swag
addExtraDonation

$

common:zeffyTipDisclaimerTicketing