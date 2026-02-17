EchoHer Gala's Silent Auction

Product of Mainland China

Unit Qty: 375 ml

Alcohol Content: 52%

The Shede brand originates from Sichuan, a region long known for valuing time and craftsmanship, and is renowned for its patient maturation and careful development. The brand has always focused on a “slow and meticulous” philosophy, using multiple natural ingredients, extended resting periods, and rigorous selection to create products with deep, layered character. Shede’s signature approach, “honoring the old while embracing the new,” combines rich cultural heritage with contemporary methods, resulting in a refined and elegant overall experience. The limited edition Year of the Horse release features a striking blue-purple color representing the fire element of the Five Elements, blending traditional symbolism with the zodiac and carrying New Year blessings—signifying rising fortune and boundless energy.