EchoHer's Shop

This sparkling wine presents an inviting, buttery aroma with a hint of brioche, setting a rich and welcoming tone. On the palate, it transitions into a lighter, more refreshing profile with floral and fruity notes, including peach and a touch of citrus. The fine, persistent bubbles enhance the texture, leading to a crisp, clean finish.





Crafted to celebrate new beginnings, this release captures the spirit of a “soft launch”—elegant, approachable, and quietly confident.





Versatile and easy to enjoy, it pairs beautifully with light appetizers, seafood, fresh salads, and soft cheeses. It’s equally suited for celebrations, gatherings, or a relaxed evening.





Serving suggestion:

Chill well before serving.





Limited release—reserve yours early.