EchoHer's Shop

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This sparkling wine presents an inviting, buttery aroma with a hint of brioche, setting a rich and welcoming tone. On the palate, it transitions into a lighter, more refreshing profile with floral and fruity notes, including peach and a touch of citrus. The fine, persistent bubbles enhance the texture, leading to a crisp, clean finish.
Crafted to celebrate new beginnings, this release captures the spirit of a “soft launch”—elegant, approachable, and quietly confident.
Versatile and easy to enjoy, it pairs beautifully with light appetizers, seafood, fresh salads, and soft cheeses. It’s equally suited for celebrations, gatherings, or a relaxed evening.
Serving suggestion:
Chill well before serving.
Limited release—reserve yours early.
This single-vineyard blend captures both craftsmanship and character, bringing together depth, balance, and approachability in every glass.
This is a special EchoHer collaboration with Duncan Peak Wines (邓肯山酒庄), blending a sense of heritage with a new generation of builders and creators.
On the nose, it reveals an elegant mix of floral notes and red fruits, including raspberry, red cherry, and strawberry. Layers of blueberry, vanilla, and minty herbs add complexity, with subtle hints of baking spice and sweet tobacco. The palate is rich yet balanced, opening with bright acidity and fresh fruit before softening into jammy tones and a smooth, lingering finish. Soft tannins and a layered texture make it both refined and easy to enjoy.
Versatile and expressive, it pairs beautifully with grilled meats, roasted vegetables, and hearty dishes, while remaining approachable enough to enjoy on its own.
Composition:
83% Organic Cabernet Sauvignon, 17% Organic Petite Sirah (estate vineyard)
Barrel:
30% new French oak, 70% used French oak
Alcohol:
14.2%
pH/TA:
3.89 / 5.3
Limited release—reserve yours early.
Introducing the 2023 Bunway Rosé.
Fresh, vibrant, and made for summer, this release is now available for pre-order.
This is a special EchoHer collaboration with Duncan Peak Wines (邓肯山酒庄)—founded by one of our own entrepreneurs in the community. It’s a celebration of builders, brought to life through something we can all share.
Crisp and easy to drink, this rosé pairs beautifully with everything from fresh salads and seafood to bold, flavorful dishes like spicy Thai noodles, sushi, Korean BBQ, and stone pot bibimbap. It’s just as perfect for a casual picnic or a relaxed patio evening.
Pre-order now to secure your bottles.
Pickup & Delivery Options (San Francisco):
• Pick up at the EchoHer Gala on April 25
• Pick up after the Gala (SF)
• We’ll bring it to you at an upcoming EchoHer event
• Shipping can be arranged
Serving suggestion:
Chill for at least 2 hours before enjoying.
Limited release—reserve yours early.
The full EchoHer wine collection—curated for builders, operators, and those who appreciate a good launch and a great finish.
From sparkling to rosé to reserve red, each bottle captures a different moment, made to be shared.
Enjoy 10% off when you purchase the full pack.
A high-quality digital wallpaper designed for all phone sizes.
Wrap yourself in the spirit of EchoHer.
The EchoHer Signature Satin Scarf is crafted from a smooth satin blend (polyester with a silk-like feel), designed to look polished while remaining easy to wear every day. Featuring our signature rabbit motif, it represents movement, energy, and a community of founders building together.
Lightweight and versatile — wear it as a neck scarf, hair accessory, or tie it onto your bag for a subtle statement.
Perfect for:
• founder gatherings
• curated events
• thoughtful gifts
• everyday styling
A high-quality digital wallpaper designed for all phone sizes.
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