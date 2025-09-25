Echoes of Freedom: Celebrating One Year of Syria’s Liberation

This General Admission ticket gives you access to live performances, cultural experiences, and community mingling as we celebrate the liberation and resilience of Syria together.

Please note:

No reserved seating

Food is not included

There may be a limited number of falafel sandwiches available for purchase — not guaranteed

This ticket is perfect for those who want to be part of the celebration, feel the energy, and connect with the community.





Very limited quantity. Once sold out, no more will be released.