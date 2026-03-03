ECHS PTO's Beef & Freezer Raffle 2026

About this raffle
One 1st place winner will receive a Frigidaire 6.5 Cu. ft. upright freezer and a gift certificate for 1/4 beef from Eubanks Family Ranch. One 2nd place winner will receive a gift certificate for a meat box from Hurley Meat Market. One 3rd place winner will receive a certificate for a family meal from Delmas BBQ.
One 1st place winner will receive a Frigidaire 6.5 Cu. ft. upright freezer and a gift certificate for 1/4 beef from Eubanks Family Ranch. One 2nd place winner will receive a gift certificate for a meat box from Hurley Meat Market. One 3rd place winner will receive a certificate for a family meal from Delmas BBQ.
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