The Benicia Stingray Swim Team
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The Benicia Stingray Swim Team

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The Benicia Stingray Swim Team

About this event

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ECI 2026

4700 Lone Tree Wy

Antioch, CA 94531, USA

Splash Fee
$10

Mandatory Fee for all participating swimmers

IM SATURDAY
$6

7/8 IM

9/10 IM

This is a Saturday Event

50 Yard Free Style SATURDAY
$6

15-18 50 Yard Freestyle

This is a Saturday event.

Butterfly SATURDAY
$6

All ages butterfly

This is a Saturday Event

Backstroke SATURDAY
$6

All ages Backstroke

This is a Saturday event.

Medley Relay SATURDAY
Free

please select if you are available for the Medley Relay at the end of Saturday.

IM SUNDAY
$6

11/12

13/14

15/18

Individual Medley

This is a Sunday Event

Breaststroke SUNDAY
$6

All ages Breastkstroke.

This is a Sunday event.

Freestyle SUNDAY
$6

All ages freestyle.

This is a Sunday event.

Free Relay SUNDAY
Free

please select if you are available for the Free Relay at the end of Sunday.

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