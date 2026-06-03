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About this event
Mandatory Fee for all participating swimmers
7/8 IM
9/10 IM
This is a Saturday Event
15-18 50 Yard Freestyle
This is a Saturday event.
All ages butterfly
This is a Saturday Event
All ages Backstroke
This is a Saturday event.
please select if you are available for the Medley Relay at the end of Saturday.
11/12
13/14
15/18
Individual Medley
This is a Sunday Event
All ages Breastkstroke.
This is a Sunday event.
All ages freestyle.
This is a Sunday event.
please select if you are available for the Free Relay at the end of Sunday.
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