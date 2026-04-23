Eclipse DBC Auction

Hosted by
About this event
Starting bid
Asset Number: 0420011
Known Issues: Missing second valve spring and needs slides pulled. Used Condition
Starting bid
Asset Number: 1222009
Known Issues: Dented bell and lead pipe. Used Condition
Starting bid
Asset Number: 1222021
Know Issues: Needs slides pulled. Used Condition
Starting bid
Asset Number: AC01317
Starting bid
Asset Number: AC02676
Starting bid
Asset Number: AC01442
Starting bid
Asset Number: AC00415
Starting bid
55 jackets, plumes, shakos, and gauntlets
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!