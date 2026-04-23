Hosted by

NSPAF

About this event

Sales closed

Eclipse DBC Auction

Pick-up location

3730 Cindy Ln, Indianapolis, IN 46239, USA

BBb 4/4 Marching Contra (Tuba) - TB421 - Unit 1 item
BBb 4/4 Marching Contra (Tuba) - TB421 - Unit 1 item
BBb 4/4 Marching Contra (Tuba) - TB421 - Unit 1
$500

Starting bid

Asset Number: 0420011

Known Issues: Missing second valve spring and needs slides pulled. Used Condition

BBb 4/4 Marching Contra (Tuba) - TB421 - Unit 2 item
BBb 4/4 Marching Contra (Tuba) - TB421 - Unit 2 item
BBb 4/4 Marching Contra (Tuba) - TB421 - Unit 2
$500

Starting bid

Asset Number: 1222009

Known Issues: Dented bell and lead pipe. Used Condition

BBb 4/4 Marching Contra (Tuba) - TB421 - Unit 3 item
BBb 4/4 Marching Contra (Tuba) - TB421 - Unit 3 item
BBb 4/4 Marching Contra (Tuba) - TB421 - Unit 3
$500

Starting bid

Asset Number: 1222021

Know Issues: Needs slides pulled. Used Condition

Jupiter MKII Quantum Marching Mellophone - Unit 1 item
Jupiter MKII Quantum Marching Mellophone - Unit 1 item
Jupiter MKII Quantum Marching Mellophone - Unit 1
$1,200

Starting bid

Asset Number: AC01317

Jupiter MKII Quantum Marching Mellophone - Unit 2 item
Jupiter MKII Quantum Marching Mellophone - Unit 2 item
Jupiter MKII Quantum Marching Mellophone - Unit 2
$1,200

Starting bid

Asset Number: AC02676

Jupiter MKII Quantum Marching Mellophone - Unit 3 item
Jupiter MKII Quantum Marching Mellophone - Unit 3 item
Jupiter MKII Quantum Marching Mellophone - Unit 3
$1,200

Starting bid

Asset Number: AC01442

Jupiter MKII Quantum Marching Mellophone - Unit 4 item
Jupiter MKII Quantum Marching Mellophone - Unit 4 item
Jupiter MKII Quantum Marching Mellophone - Unit 4
$1,200

Starting bid

Asset Number: AC00415

Black jackets with golden inserts item
Black jackets with golden inserts item
Black jackets with golden inserts item
Black jackets with golden inserts
$4,000

Starting bid

55 jackets, plumes, shakos, and gauntlets

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