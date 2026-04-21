Eclipse Volleyball

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Eclipse Volleyball

About this event

Eclipse Summer 2026 Camps

Beginner June 23-25 - Rising Stars
$150

Location: Park Place Middle School, 1408 W Main St, Monroe, WA 98272


Build strong volleyball fundamentals and learn basics of the game

Intermediate July 7-9 - Stellar Stars
$150

Location: Hidden River Middle School, 9224 Paradise Lake Rd, Snohomish, WA 98296


Refine technique, improve decision-making, increase consistency

Advanced+ July 21-23 - Cosmic Contacts
$150

Location: Hidden River Middle School, 9224 Paradise Lake Rd, Snohomish, WA 98296


Run faster systems, advanced positional training, decision-making under pressure

Aug 18-20 - High School Tryouts Prep
$150

Location: Hidden River Middle School, 9224 Paradise Lake Rd, Snohomish, WA 98296


Sharpen execution and build confidence to stand out in a tryout environment

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