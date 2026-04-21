Eclipse Summer 2026 Camps

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About this event
Location: Park Place Middle School, 1408 W Main St, Monroe, WA 98272
Build strong volleyball fundamentals and learn basics of the game
Location: Hidden River Middle School, 9224 Paradise Lake Rd, Snohomish, WA 98296
Refine technique, improve decision-making, increase consistency
Location: Hidden River Middle School, 9224 Paradise Lake Rd, Snohomish, WA 98296
Run faster systems, advanced positional training, decision-making under pressure
Location: Hidden River Middle School, 9224 Paradise Lake Rd, Snohomish, WA 98296
Sharpen execution and build confidence to stand out in a tryout environment
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