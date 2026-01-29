Erwin Church of God

ECOG Spring Fling Vendor Registration

109 W C St

Erwin, NC 28339, USA

Non Profit Information ONLY: Free
Free

Non Profit Info


Churches, ministries, schools, and community organizations providing information, resources, or outreach services. Vendors distributing information only participate at no cost.

Non Profit Sales
$25
$25

Non Profit Sales


Churches, ministries, schools, and community organizations selling items or accepting donations.


Tables and Chairs:  Vendors will be provided 1 table no chairs if they are inside but if they are outside they will have to provide their own table and chairs

Outside Only: Home/ Yard Sale Vendors
$25
$25

Home / Yard Sale Vendors

Individuals or families selling gently used household items, clothing, toys, books, or similar second-hand goods. This category is intended for personal resale, not commercial or bulk retail operations. Please Note: yard sale Vendors are outdoors


Tables and Chairs:  You will have to provide your own table and chairs and you may bring a 10x10 tent if needed.

Craft & Retail Vendors
$30
$30

Craft & Retail Vendors


Vendors offering handmade crafts, artwork, apparel, accessories, or retail products. Items should be family-friendly and appropriate for a community church event. Indoor space first come first served.


Tables and Chairs:  Vendors will be provided 1 table no chairs if they are inside but if they are outside they will have to provide their own table and chairs

Food Truck Vendor
$50
$50

Food & Beverage Vendors


Vendors selling prepared foods, snacks, desserts, or beverages intended for on-site consumption. This includes food trucks, concession-style setups, and specialty drink vendors. All food vendors must comply with local health department regulations and provide required permits.


Tables and Chairs:  you will be responsible to provide their own table and chairs

Additional space
$30
$30

