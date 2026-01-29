ECOG Spring Fling Vendor Registration

Hosted by
Non Profit Info
Churches, ministries, schools, and community organizations providing information, resources, or outreach services. Vendors distributing information only participate at no cost.
Non Profit Sales
Churches, ministries, schools, and community organizations selling items or accepting donations.
Tables and Chairs: Vendors will be provided 1 table no chairs if they are inside but if they are outside they will have to provide their own table and chairs
Individuals or families selling gently used household items, clothing, toys, books, or similar second-hand goods. This category is intended for personal resale, not commercial or bulk retail operations. Please Note: yard sale Vendors are outdoors
Tables and Chairs: You will have to provide your own table and chairs and you may bring a 10x10 tent if needed.
Craft & Retail Vendors
Vendors offering handmade crafts, artwork, apparel, accessories, or retail products. Items should be family-friendly and appropriate for a community church event. Indoor space first come first served.
Tables and Chairs: Vendors will be provided 1 table no chairs if they are inside but if they are outside they will have to provide their own table and chairs
Food & Beverage Vendors
Vendors selling prepared foods, snacks, desserts, or beverages intended for on-site consumption. This includes food trucks, concession-style setups, and specialty drink vendors. All food vendors must comply with local health department regulations and provide required permits.
Tables and Chairs: you will be responsible to provide their own table and chairs
