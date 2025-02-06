Eco.Logic Membership

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About the memberships
Renews monthly
Members will be recognized on our website and will receive a quarterly email with downloadable, digital Eco.Art images. These can be used as wallpapers for phones, computers, or printed out for personal use. They will feature art by Eco.Artists in our community and quotes by some of our favorite environmentalists. Seedling Members will be recognized on our website and will be invited to our virtual programs including our book club.
Valid until July 20, 2027
Save $5 on an annual seedling membership! Members will be recognized on our website and will receive a quarterly email with downloadable, digital Eco.Art images. These can be used as wallpapers for phones, computers, or printed out for personal use. They will feature art by Eco.Artists in our community and quotes by some of our favorite environmentalists. Seedling Members will be recognized on our website and will be invited to our virtual programs including our book club.
Renews monthly
All Seedling perks PLUS:
Members receive a set of 4 greeting cards and envelopes
Branch members will be recognized in our annual report.
Valid until July 20, 2027
Save $10 on an annual Branch Membership!
Receive all Seedling perks PLUS:
Members receive a set of 4 greeting cards and envelopes
Branch members will be recognized in our annual report.
Renews monthly
All Branch perks PLUS:
A second set of 4 greeting cards and envelopes
Invitation to join yearly Eco.Logic strategy session.
Opt into receiving our quarterly book pick for our book club.
Valid until July 20, 2027
Save $15 on an annual Canopy Membership!
Receive all Branch perks PLUS:
A second set of 4 greeting cards and envelopes
Invitation to join yearly Eco.Logic strategy session.
Opt into receiving our quarterly book pick for our book club.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!