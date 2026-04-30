Ecological Marine Adventures’s Silent Auction!

Treat the little ones in your life to a day filled with imagination, exploration, and a sweet reward at the end. This experience pairs hands-on learning with a classic ice cream outing—perfect for making simple, joy-filled memories together.

Includes:

Four (4) admission tickets to the Children’s Museum of Wilmington: A vibrant, interactive space where children can explore, create, and learn through the power of play in a safe and welcoming environment

$25 gift card to Kilwins: Celebrate your day with a scoop (or two) of their famous ice cream and handcrafted treats



