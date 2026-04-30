Ecological Marine Adventures’s Silent Auction!

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Starting bid
Treat the little ones in your life to a day filled with imagination, exploration, and a sweet reward at the end. This experience pairs hands-on learning with a classic ice cream outing—perfect for making simple, joy-filled memories together.
Includes:
Four (4) admission tickets to the Children’s Museum of Wilmington: A vibrant, interactive space where children can explore, create, and learn through the power of play in a safe and welcoming environment
$25 gift card to Kilwins: Celebrate your day with a scoop (or two) of their famous ice cream and handcrafted treats
Starting bid
Donated by Sharks Baseball, Chick-fil-A
Enjoy a classic family outing filled with ballpark excitement and an easy, crowd-pleasing meal. From cheering in the stands to sharing dinner together, this package is all about simple fun and time well spent.
Includes:
Four (4) tickets to a Wilmington Sharks baseball game: Experience the energy of summer baseball with family-friendly entertainment and hometown spirit
Dinner for a family of four at Chick-fil-A: A convenient and delicious way to round out your outing together
Starting bid
Donated by F45 Training Hampstead Kickstart your fitness journey or take your routine to the next level with this high-energy training experience. Designed to build strength, endurance, and confidence, this package offers the perfect blend of expert-led workouts and stylish gear to keep you motivated every step of the way.
Includes:
Ten (10) free classes at F45 Training: Functional, team-based workouts that combine strength and cardio for maximum results
F45 merchandise: Branded gear to help you train in comfort and represent your commitment to a healthier lifestyle
Starting bid
Donated by Herrings Sports and Surf Dogs Whether you're heading to the beach or tossing a football in the yard, this package has everything you need for laid-back fun in the sun. Equal parts practical and playful, it’s perfect for soaking up coastal days with family and friends.
Includes:
Football-themed bog bag: A durable, grab-and-go tote perfect for beach days, games, and everything in between
Gift card to Surf Dog: Enjoy a casual meal or treat at this local favorite after a day in the sun
Beach towels and water bottles: Stay comfortable, refreshed, and ready for a full day outdoors
Starting bid
Donated by Herrings Outdoor Store + Highway 55. Stylish, practical, and ready for anything, this package is perfect for everyday errands, beach days, or casual outings. With a pop of color and a couple of local dining favorites included, it’s an easy way to treat yourself while supporting great community spots.
Includes:
Purple Bogg Bag: A durable, washable tote that’s perfect for carrying everything from beach gear to daily essentials
$25 gift card to Highway 55 Burgers Shakes & Fries: Enjoy classic burgers, fries, and shakes in a fun, retro setting
$25 gift card to Pelican’s SnoBalls: Cool off with a refreshing shaved ice treat in a variety of flavors
Starting bid
Donated by Karen Beasley Sea Turtle Rescue & Rehabilitation Center
Step into the world of marine conservation with an unforgettable, up-close experience your family will never forget. This unique package offers a rare behind-the-scenes look at sea turtle rescue and rehabilitation, paired with a thoughtfully curated gift basket to take a piece of the mission home with you.
Includes:
Private family tour of the Karen Beasley Sea Turtle Rescue and Rehabilitation Center: Go beyond the typical visit with a guided, behind-the-scenes experience to learn how injured and endangered sea turtles are cared for and protected.
Starting bid
Donated By Surf City Pier Make the most of life by the water with a full year of access to one of the area’s most iconic coastal spots. Whether you’re casting a line, taking in sunrise views, or simply enjoying the rhythm of the ocean, this pass offers endless opportunities to relax, recharge, and reconnect with the coast.
Includes:
One (1) annual pass to Surf City Ocean Pier: Enjoy year-round access for fishing, strolling, and soaking in panoramic views of the Atlantic Ocean
Starting bid
Donated by Wet Bucket Tattoo
Whether you’re ready for your first piece or adding to a growing collection, this package offers the opportunity to create something meaningful and uniquely yours. With talented artists and a welcoming atmosphere, it’s the perfect place to turn your ideas into lasting art.
Includes:
$200 gift card to Wet Bucket Tattoo: Use toward custom tattoo work with experienced artists in a professional, creative setting
Starting bid
Donated by Sharks Baseball, Dairy Queen
Nothing says a perfect outing quite like baseball under the lights and a sweet treat to top it off. This package combines the excitement of a hometown game with a classic stop for ice cream, making it a hit for all ages.
Includes:
Four (4) tickets to a Wilmington Sharks baseball game: Enjoy an evening of family-friendly fun, cheering on the home team
$50 gift card to Dairy Queen: Cool off with Blizzards, cones, or your favorite treats after the game
Starting bid
Valued at $50+
Start your mornings slow and savor the simple pleasure of a great cup of coffee. This thoughtfully gathered collection highlights local favorites alongside a familiar classic, making it perfect for early risers, beach walkers, and anyone who appreciates a cozy coffee moment.
Includes:
Gift cards and merchandise from local favorites, including Surf City Coffee, Grindhouse Records,, and Diver Cafe: Enjoy a mix of coffee, community, and coastal charm
Gift card to Starbucks: A convenient go-to for your favorite drinks wherever you are
Starting bid
Donated by Ecological Marine Adventures
Secure the ultimate coastal convenience for one of the busiest and most festive days of the year. This exclusive parking pass gives you a stress-free home base for beach access, sound-side views, and fireworks—so you can focus on enjoying the holiday instead of searching for a spot.
Includes:
Reserved parking access at Ecological Marine Adventures on July 3rd : Access begins at 7:00 AM and runs through 11:00 PM, giving you a full day of guaranteed space during peak beach traffic
Walking access to sound-side fireworks viewing at nearby park areas: Easy stroll to prime viewing locations for evening celebrations
Convenient beach access and proximity to local food options: Spend the day between the ocean, dining, and festivities without moving your vehicle
A simple, high-value way to enjoy the coast during one of the most popular weekends of the year
Starting bid
Donated by Ecological Marine Adventures
Secure the ultimate coastal convenience for one of the busiest and most festive days of the year. This exclusive parking pass gives you a stress-free home base for beach access, sound-side views, and fireworks—so you can focus on enjoying the holiday instead of searching for a spot.
Includes:
Reserved parking access at Ecological Marine Adventures on July 3rd : Access begins at 7:00 AM and runs through 11:00 PM, giving you a full day of guaranteed space during peak beach traffic
Walking access to sound-side fireworks viewing at nearby park areas: Easy stroll to prime viewing locations for evening celebrations
Convenient beach access and proximity to local food options: Spend the day between the ocean, dining, and festivities without moving your vehicle
A simple, high-value way to enjoy the coast during one of the most popular weekends of the year
Starting bid
Valued at $150+
Donated by Scuba Rob, Topsail Aquarium, + Laurel Stone
Own a remarkable piece of history from the North Carolina coast. This unique collection brings together a genuine fossil, coastal-inspired apparel, and locally inspired artwork—perfect for collectors, beach lovers, and curious minds alike.
Includes:
Genuine Megalodon shark tooth: Discovered along the shores of North Carolina, this fossil is a striking reminder of one of the ocean’s most formidable predators
“Topsail Aquarium Tooth” t-shirt: A fun and memorable piece of coastal-themed apparel to complement your one-of-a-kind find
Local coastal artwork featuring a Megalodon tooth and other treasured beach finds from the North Carolina coast. A beautiful piece perfect for adding a touch of the ocean to any home, beach house, or office wall!
Starting bid
Donated by Regal, Chipotle, Boombalatti’s
Plan the perfect night out with a seamless mix of entertainment and great food. From catching the latest film to enjoying a satisfying meal and a sweet finish, this package makes date night—or family night—effortless and fun.
Includes:
$40 gift card to Regal Cinemas: Sit back, relax, and enjoy the big screen experience
$25 gift card to Chipotle: Fresh, customizable meals to fuel your night
$20 gift card to Boombalatti’s Homemade Ice Cream: Top it all off with locally loved, handcrafted ice cream
Starting bid
Valued at $200+
Donated by The Wilson Center
Experience the magic of live performance in one of the region’s premier venues. Whether you choose music, theater, or a special event, this package offers a memorable night out filled with culture, creativity, and inspiration.
Includes:
Two (2) tickets to a show of your choice at Wilson Center at Cape Fear Community College: Enjoy world-class performances in a stunning, state-of-the-art setting
Promotional materials: A collection of branded items and keepsakes to remember your experience
Starting bid
Valued at $1,000
Donated by Michelle Popp Photography
Capture a moment in time with a beautifully styled portrait experience designed to feel both effortless and meaningful. With expert guidance, access to a curated wardrobe, and the opportunity to turn your images into custom artwork, this package offers a timeless way to preserve what matters most.
Includes:
20-minute petite portrait session with Michelle Popp Photography: A professionally guided session tailored to highlight your unique story
Access to client wardrobe: Thoughtfully selected pieces to elevate your look and simplify styling
Three (3) digital images: High-quality, professionally edited images to keep and share
$500 credit toward custom artwork: Apply toward heirloom-quality prints or displays to showcase your portraits for years to come
Starting bid
Valued at $120
Donated by Oval & Ale, Shaka Taco, Buddy’s Crab House & Oyster Bar, Splash by the Sea, Surf Dog’s
Enjoy a flavorful tour of Topsail Island with this collection of local favorites. From casual bites to coastal classics, this package invites you to explore some of the area’s most loved spots—perfect for a laid-back day of dining, shopping, and soaking in the beach town vibe.
Includes:
$20 gift card and t-shirt from Oval & Ale: A local favorite for relaxed dining and coastal charm
$25 gift card to Shaka Taco: Fresh, vibrant tacos with island-inspired flavors
$25 gift card to Buddy’s Crab House & Oyster Bar: Classic seafood dishes in a welcoming, family-friendly setting
$25 gift card to Splash by the Sea: Enjoy oceanfront dining with a casual coastal feel
$25 gift card to Surf Dog’s: A fun stop for creative hot dogs and beachside bites
Starting bid
Valued at $150 +
Donated by Mary-Clare Studio, Target
Bring warmth and personality into your space with an original work of art, paired with a little extra for everyday essentials or décor. This package blends creativity and practicality—perfect for refreshing your home or gifting something truly special.
Includes:
Original 8x10 watercolor by Mary-Clare Studio: A one-of-a-kind piece, beautifully mounted on a wood panel and ready to display
$50 gift card to Target: Use toward home accents, décor, or anything you need to complement your new artwork
Starting bid
Value $300 Donated by Surf City Jet Ski Rental! Get ready to make waves with this exciting one-hour jet ski rental for two! Whether you’re chasing adventure, cruising the coastline, or soaking up the salty air together, this experience is the perfect way to enjoy an unforgettable day on the water. A fun-filled coastal adventure awaits with speed, sunshine, and memories made side by side. Perfect for thrill-seekers, beach lovers, or anyone ready for a little summer excitement!
Starting bid
Valued at $60+
Donated by Pets Plus
Treat your four-legged friend to a bundle of fun, comfort, and everyday essentials. Packed with toys, treats, and practical accessories, this package is perfect for keeping tails wagging and pets happy at home or on the go.
Includes:
Keychain waste bag holder with poop bags: A convenient everyday essential for walks and outings
Two (2) bags of pet treats: Reward your pup with tasty snacks they’ll love
Tennis ball, frisbee, and plush squirrel toy: Fun toys for fetch, playtime, and keeping energetic pets entertained
Small pet bed: A cozy spot for rest and relaxation after a busy day of play
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!