Appchurch Global Foundation

Hosted by

Appchurch Global Foundation

About this event

EcoMaundy

Eco-Full-Detail item
Eco-Full-Detail
$199
The Eco Full Detail is the most cost-effective all inclusive service pack, saving you over $100 in bundle discounts. It includes all items in the Thoro-Interior pack, as well as the following additional items: Thorough exterior handwash Trims Revival Shine Treatment Tier Shine Rim Cleaning Window & Windshield Cleaning Mirror Cleanning Upholstery Treatment Leather Protection Clean AC Vents Exhaust Tailpipe Polish ($49 OT surcharge for weekend/holiday and booking after 5pm) ($49 extra for mini-van & full-size SUV)
Eco Thoro-Inteior item
Eco Thoro-Inteior
$99
A thorough cleaning of your vehicle’s interior, including vacuuming, carpet and mat shampooing, and polishing of dashboard, console, cup holders, door panels, and air vents. Windows and mirrors are cleaned inside and out, renewing your space as a place of peace. Eco-Friendly Hand Cleaning Vacuum Interior Clean Mats Vacuum Seats Clean & Organize Trunk Interior Stain Removal(spot) Leather Treatment Center Console Cleaning Dashboard Cleaning ($49 OT surcharge for weekend/holiday and booking after 5pm) ($49 extra for mini-van & full-size SUV)
Eco Exterior item
Eco Exterior
$99
A meticulous hand wash of your vehicle’s exterior, including wheels, tires, and windows, finished with a spray wax for protection and shine. A simple act of care, inspired by Jesus’ gentle touch. Thorough exterior handwash Trims Revival Shine Treatment Ceramic fusion coating Tier Shine Rim Cleaning Window & Windshield Cleaning Mirror Cleanning ($49 OT surcharge for weekend/holiday and booking after 5pm) ($49 extra for mini-van & full-size SUV)
Interior Shampoo Extraction
$79
Professional shampooing and heated extraction for carpets, mats, headliners, and pillars, refreshing your interior as a sanctuary of cleanliness.
Exterior Stain Removal
$69
Remove stubborn tree resin, tar, bubble gum, or sticker residue with precision, restoring your vehicle’s exterior to its God-given beauty.
Paint Scratch Removal
$69
Polish away light scratches on the clear coat, restoring your paint’s original glory.
Clay Bar Treatment
$79
Smooth rough paint surfaces by removing contaminants, reflecting the smoothness of God’s grace.
Ceramic Coating Fortification
$79
Apply a durable ceramic coating to protect your vehicle’s paint, ensuring long-lasting beauty and resilience.
Pet Hair Removal
$59
Thorough removal of pet hair from upholstery and carpets, honoring the creatures God entrusted to us.
Off-Road Vehicle Surcharge
$49
Extra care for off-road vehicles with heavy dirt or mud, served with patience and diligence.
Excessive Dirty Surcharge
$59
Applied when a vehicle requires extra effort due to exceptional dirt, reflecting our commitment to serve faithfully.
Overtime Surcharge
$49
For emergency washes or detailing on weekends, late nights, or holidays, ensuring we’re there to serve when you need us.

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!