EcoPhi Village - Bali

Hosted by
About this event
Bali
This is the starting point to get you engaged to be one of the initial stewards of the EcoPhi Villages around the world with an amazing team of architects and developers who Jess Allen Glowacki founder of EcoPhi has hand selected during his visionary career. You will have the choice to invest in one of our first land steward projects in Bali, Indonesia. We are maximizing the investment to $1,000,000 to ensure no one person owns these developments and all profit made from these EcoVillages goes to the Stewards of the land Pro Rata what they invest into the project! Imagine passive income for life!!! Buy up to 18 tickets where your investment can be maxed out...once we have 15 tickets sold we will start the planning and construction of the first phase of the projects and will create as many as we need around the world if you have a property in mind! So mote it be! Each unit will be designed with the same sustainable materials in Bali, but customized to each individuals needs based on Sacred Geometry and BioGeometry!
This EcoStudio is simular to a hotel room where you have everything you need to have your own private space and mini kitchen space and private bathroom. Ideal for one person or a couple who is okay without their own private space. Deck on the exterior for everyone to have a connection with nature which is very important in any EcoSpace! These will be in bundles of 4 (each sold separately)where a community area in the center is for the option that people can commune and gather in these units. Each EcoPod can be used and multi generational living or a group of friends to strangers...this is the vision to create communities that evolve and can have people at all stages of life. Each unit will be designed with the same sustainable materials in Bali, but customized to each individuals needs based on Sacred Geometry and BioGeometry!
Designed as a separate unit without any attached amenities for the people who really want to be alone in nature and in their own creative space! Studio Room with 1 bathroom...Each unit will be designed with the same sustainable materials in Bali, but customized to each individuals needs based on Sacred Geometry and BioGeometry!
This 4 unit space has two sides and a community pool and kitchen and is designed for a truly amazing living experience where you have work space on the first level that can also be utilized for rentals as well...a perfect way to maximize your space for having the best living and passive income property!
If you do not plan on purchasing one of the housing or being a steward of the land and would just love to support our cause you may donate whatever you feel is calling you! Any donation is tax deductible if you need an invoice for your tax purposes. God Bless You!
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!