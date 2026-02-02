Ecosa Institute

Hosted by

Ecosa Institute

About this event

Ecosa Institute Benefit Concert

122 E Gurley St

Prescott, AZ 86301, USA

Restorative
$65

This level will cover our expenses for the event, restoring our finances to what they were before the fundraiser.

Sustainable
$150

This level will not only cover our expenses for the event, but will also help us maintain the design certificate program.

Resilient
$300

This level will not only cover our expenses for the event, but will also allow us to adapt when unexpected expenses arise.

Regenerative
$1,000

This level not only covers our expenses for the event, but will also allow us to give back to the community by expanding our offerings beyond the design certificate program.

Add a donation for Ecosa Institute

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