Ecosa Institute Benefit Concert

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About this event
This level will cover our expenses for the event, restoring our finances to what they were before the fundraiser.
This level will not only cover our expenses for the event, but will also help us maintain the design certificate program.
This level will not only cover our expenses for the event, but will also allow us to adapt when unexpected expenses arise.
This level not only covers our expenses for the event, but will also allow us to give back to the community by expanding our offerings beyond the design certificate program.
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