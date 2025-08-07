Ecosa Institute's Silent Auction

Experience Includes:

*Luxurious 5-night stay at either the Mayan Palace in Riviera Maya, Nuevo Vallarta, Puerto Vallarta, Puerto Peñasco, or Acapulco for (2)

*Access to pristine beaches, sparkling pools, serene wellness facilities and preferred golf rates.

*Explore vibrant local culture, exceptional dining and breathtaking landscapes.





Relax on the pristine beaches of Riviera Maya, where tropical luxury meets breathtaking ocean views. Unwind in Puerto Vallarta, a cozy oasis known for its charm and full access to Nuevo Vallarta’s vibrant offerings. In Puerto Peñasco, marvel at the magical blend of desert and sea, perfect for stargazing and adventure. Acapulco invites you to embrace its vibrant culture, thrilling nightlife, and a mile of stunning beachfront.





Vidanta Resort Terms

Package Winner will receive a unique access code to book their stay directly with the reservation team in Mexico. Reservations must be booked 60 days before travel, and property inventory is subject to availability. The Unique access code must be activated within 12 months, and travel must be booked and completed within 18 months of receiving your code. Only one package can be sold per household. Once confirmed, all reservations are final. Packages may not be transferred or resold. The Package Winner is responsible for the Resort Fee and tax of $150 per reservation which covers Wi-Fi and use of the fitness center. Certificates are for accommodations only and do not include food, beverages, amenities or other items. All certificates should be handled with care as they are the same as cash and nonrefundable—blackout period; Mid-December to early January.