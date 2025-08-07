Ecosa Institute's Silent Auction

Hosted by
About this event
Starting bid
Experience Includes:
*Luxurious 5-night stay at either the Mayan Palace in Riviera Maya, Nuevo Vallarta, Puerto Vallarta, Puerto Peñasco, or Acapulco for (2)
*Access to pristine beaches, sparkling pools, serene wellness facilities and preferred golf rates.
*Explore vibrant local culture, exceptional dining and breathtaking landscapes.
Relax on the pristine beaches of Riviera Maya, where tropical luxury meets breathtaking ocean views. Unwind in Puerto Vallarta, a cozy oasis known for its charm and full access to Nuevo Vallarta’s vibrant offerings. In Puerto Peñasco, marvel at the magical blend of desert and sea, perfect for stargazing and adventure. Acapulco invites you to embrace its vibrant culture, thrilling nightlife, and a mile of stunning beachfront.
Vidanta Resort Terms
Package Winner will receive a unique access code to book their stay directly with the reservation team in Mexico. Reservations must be booked 60 days before travel, and property inventory is subject to availability. The Unique access code must be activated within 12 months, and travel must be booked and completed within 18 months of receiving your code. Only one package can be sold per household. Once confirmed, all reservations are final. Packages may not be transferred or resold. The Package Winner is responsible for the Resort Fee and tax of $150 per reservation which covers Wi-Fi and use of the fitness center. Certificates are for accommodations only and do not include food, beverages, amenities or other items. All certificates should be handled with care as they are the same as cash and nonrefundable—blackout period; Mid-December to early January.
Starting bid
Experience Includes
*3 Night Stay at Clear Sky Resort Grand Canyon in an Eco Sky Dome for (5)
*Stargazing with Telescopes
*Live Music
*Nightly S’mores
Just 20 minutes from the south entrance to Grand Canyon Park, you’ll experience epic stargazing and witnessing spectacular sunrises and sunsets. Enjoy your stay in a Grand Canyon Family Sky Dome with 1 queen bed on the lower floor and 1 queen plus 1 twin bed in the loft. The room is 760 sq. ft. with 16.5 foot ceilings, with a large panoramic view window, A/C, a private modern bathroom with a rain shower, and wifi. It’s an authentic glamping experience that offers private domes in a stunningly beautiful mountain range. Each guest will also receive access to the spectacular and exclusive Welcome Sky Dome lounge and a delicious food truck to purchase meals.
Terms & Conditions
Your package Redemption Certificate will be emailed to initiate the booking process. Please allow 15 business days after your event to receive your certificate. Reservations must be booked 60 days before travel, and property inventory is subject to availability. Reservations must be booked within 12 months, and travel must be completed within 24 months of notification. Once confirmed, all reservations are final. Packages may not be transferred or resold. All certificates should be handled with care as they are the same as cash and nonrefundable. Valid during regular season from April - October but can vary slightly from year to year.
Starting bid
Experience Includes
*Clear Sky Resort Bryce Canyon 3-night stay in a Luxury Glass SkyDome for (2)
*Canyon Sunset Tour for (2)
The Glass SkyDomes at Clear Sky Resort offer unparalleled views of the starlit skies and majestic red rock formations of Bryce Canyon with the crystalline walls of your dome creating a one-of-a-kind connection to the surrounding landscape. Explore Bryce Canyon during the day and hike the sun-kissed trails to scope out the stellar scenic overlooks for walkers of all ages. Return to your SkyDome at the end of the day and indulge in the lavish amenities, from a plush king-sized bed with premium linens to a private en-suite bathroom with a spa-like shower. Snuggle up beside the cozy fireplace as you take in the awe-inspiring views outside your dome, creating a truly unforgettable experience.
Terms & Conditions
Your package Redemption Certificate will be emailed to initiate the booking process. Please allow 15 business days after your event to receive your certificate. Reservations must be booked 60 days before travel, and property inventory is subject to availability. Reservations must be booked within 12 months, and travel must be completed within 24 months of notification. Once confirmed, all reservations are final. Packages are non refundable and may not be transferred or resold. All certificates should be handled with care as they are the same as cash and nonrefundable. Blackout dates are the weeks of Thanksgiving, Christmas, and New Year's Day.
Starting bid
Experience Includes
*Choice of One Glacier National Park Adventure for (2):
Brave the roaring rapids of the Flathead River with a full-day Whitewater Rafting tour along the park’s famed Middle Fork. Steel yourself to the adrenaline surge as you paddle through exhilarating whitewater rapids, surrounded by craggy cliffs and verdant wilderness. (lunch included)
OR
Adventure under the stars on an Illuminated Glass Kayak tour across the serene Whitefish River and Whitefish Lake. Glide gracefully in tandem kayaks aglow with vibrant LED lights on this brilliant boat tour beneath the starry Montana sky.
*Whitefish, Montana 3-Night Stay at The Firebrand Hotel for (2)
After your dazzling days of exploration, escape to the four-star Firebrand Hotel in the heart of Whitefish and indulge in its alluring alpine amenities and radiant relaxation among the Rockies. Drift off in your well-appointed room or soak in the soaring surroundings with a rejuvenating soak in the rooftop hot tub with vibrant vistas overlooking charming downtown Whitefish.
Terms & Conditions
Your package Redemption Certificate will be emailed to initiate the booking process. Please allow 15 business days after your event to receive your certificate. Reservations must be booked 60 days before travel, and property inventory is subject to availability. Reservations must be booked within 12 months, and travel must be completed within 24 months of notification. Once confirmed, all reservations are final. Packages are non refundable and may not be transferred or resold. All certificates should be handled with care as they are the same as cash and nonrefundable. Blackout dates are the weeks of Thanksgiving, Christmas, and New Year's Day. Glacier Rafting and Kayaking: The Whitewater Rafting Full-day Tour is available June through August. The Illuminated Glass Kayak Guided Tour is available June through September.
Starting bid
Experience Includes
*5 Night Stay at a Hilton, Center Hotels, Radisson Blu or similar in Reykjavik for (2)
*The Golden Circle & Northern Lights Tours. Explore Iceland's most famous landmarks on Golden Circle Direct and search for the Northern Lights for (2)
*Blue Lagoon is one of 25 wonders of the world where the powers of geothermal seawater create transformational spa journeys for (2)
*Reykjavik Grand Excursion. You will get the highlights of the history and culture of Reykjavik, Iceland's beautiful capital for (2)
*The tours of Iceland and its majestic surroundings will take place on separate days.
Terms & Conditions
Your package Redemption Certificate will be emailed to initiate the booking process. Please allow 15 business days after your event to receive your certificate. Reservations must be booked 60 days before travel, and property inventory is subject to availability. Reservations must be booked within 12 months, and travel must be completed within 24 months of notification. Once confirmed, all reservations are final. Packages may not be transferred or resold. All certificates should be handled with care as they are the same as cash and nonrefundable. Blackout dates are the weeks of Thanksgiving, Christmas, and New Year's Day.
Starting bid
Actual Value: $50
Donated by City Floral Greenhouse and Garden Center where you’ll find annuals, perennials, herbs, vegetables, houseplants, trees and shrubs, blooming plants, and much more.
Starting bid
Actual Value: $100
Donated by Ceramics in the City, voted best pottery classes in Denver Westword, this gift certificate can be used towards any pottery class. They offer pottery painting, clay hand building, pottery wheels, kids after school programs, adult classes and more.
Starting bid
Actual Value: $160-$395 (depending on chosen class)
Donated by the Denver Botanic Gardens School of Botanical Art & Illustration, this gift card is for one free in person or online class. Course catalog is included and can also be found on their website.
Starting bid
Actual Value: $185
Donated by Cosanti, their original Bronze Windbells are known the world over. Made by artisans in the bronze foundry, each Windbell is its own unique piece of art, using one of the thirty-two original Soleri bell patterns to form a sand mold to hold the molten bronze poured from a crucible. Before the liquefied bronze is poured into the sand mold, the foundry artist has etched a pattern of their own design and drawing of geometric shapes and organic motifs.
Starting bid
Actual Value: $72.89
Donated by the Butterfly Pavilion, this gift card is for four general admission tickets. They are the first stand-alone, Association of Zoos and Aquariums-accredited non-profit invertebrate zoo in the world and a leader in invertebrate knowledge, inspiration and connection
Starting bid
Actual Value: $95
Donated by Wild Birds Unlimited, this gift basket contains a ceramic Goldfinch mug, red Tidy Cylinder feeder, 3 types of Seed Stackables (No-Mess Blend | Bug, Nut and Berry, | Naturally Nuts Suet), window gem decal sample 3-pack (prevents bird strikes on windows), Stoke's Beginner Guide to Birds: Western Region, Hobby Guide, and a $10 Gift Certificate.
Starting bid
Actual Value: $28
Donated by Mile Hi Popcorn and Gifts, this 1-gallon tin contains butter, caramel, and cheddar flavors.
Starting bid
Actual Value: $40
Donated by Terra Apothecary, this item includes a tea infuser, mug, ceramic plate, and a special calming tea blend.
Starting bid
Actual Value: $75
Donated by Jax Fish House & Oyster Bar, this gift card can be used at any of their Colorado locations. They work closely with their suppliers and science-based organizations to ensure that every single thing they serve is responsibly sourced. They consider the stocks of the species they source to prevent overfishing and they work with suppliers who harvest in ways that have minimal impacts on marine environments.
Starting bid
Actual Value: $138
Donated by Samana Float Session, this gift card is for two 60-min float sessions in their sensory deprivation tanks which are spacious 7ft long x 4ft wide x 7ft tall rooms. There are numerous benefits to floating such as improving health and well-being, alleviating stress, and facilitating meditation and self-improvement. It also helps eliminate fatigue and enter a flow state, improves sleep, speeds the body's healing process, improves athletic performance, and increases motivation.
Starting bid
Actual Value: $130
Donated by Cultivate Hydroponics, this gift basket includes Green Planet Nutrients (GPN) to maximize your plants yield during flowering. Includes items from their new Horti Commercial Line which can be used at home as well. Basket includes GPN's Nutrient Guide Booklet, HortiGrow, HortiBloom, HortiLateBloom, HortiRawk, Bud Booster, and natural enzymatic cleaner.
Starting bid
Actual Value: $150
Donated by Rosy Rings Studio, this gift certificate is for 2 seats at one of their candle making workshops. In this unique candle workshop, you will learn about the various fragrance families – the difference between top, middle and low fragrance notes – and get to choose your favorite seasonal fragrance.
Each participant will create a large beautiful scented candle. Our experienced instructors will guide you through the steps to create your candle. To personalize your creations, you will decorate your own customized lid using Rosy Rings dried botanicals.
Starting bid
Actual Value: $100
Donated by The ART Hotel's in-house Restaurant, this gift card can be used at their year-round rooftop terrace or within their indoor lounge area surrounded by art installations where you can enjoy cocktails and their ever-changing menu of seasonal bites from local Colorado purveyors. They serve breakfast, lunch, happy hour, dinner, and brunch.
Starting bid
Actual Value: $105
Donated by Colorado in a Basket, this item is filled with locally produced items including: Mountain Time Seasonal Soap, a Wooden Soap Tray, Relax Sugar Scrub, Little Moon Spa Salts, Blue Spruce Candle, Tangerine Cream Lip Balm, Orange Peel & Patchouli Bath Tablet, Vanilla and Fig Lotion with Shea Butter and Aloe, and a Colorado Mountain Theme Cookie
Starting bid
Actual Value: $400
Donated by Flora House Bed & Breakfast, this luxury gift certificate includes a one night stay in their 1892 Victorian mansion that showcases modern comforts wrapped in historic charm. They embrace sustainability and love of nature with living plants and botanical elements in every room along with recycling and composting receptacles with refillable toiletry dispensers. This package also includes chilled bubbly on arrival, and two general admission tickets to the Denver Botanic Gardens.
Starting bid
Actual Value: $50
Donated by Telluride Truffle Artisan Chocolates, this gift card gives you access to handmade, wax-free, preservative-free, locally made truffles. Find dark, milk, and white chocolate truffles with unique and refined flavors showcasing Colorado themed names.
Starting bid
Actual Value: $155
Donated by Gallery Massage and Skincare located on Tennyson Street in Denver, experience a personalized 60 minute massage and 60 minute facial designed for total relaxation and radiant results.
Starting bid
Actual Value: $336
Donated by 11th Ave Hostel, this gift certificate is for a three day / two night stay in a private king sized bed with private ensuite bathroom. Stay in their 120-year-old building with free wifi, fluffy towels, soft linens, and historic details. Outside of the rooms, you will find community spaces, a library, stocked kitchen, and big comfy lobby so you can connect with fellow travelers and experience Denver like a local.
Starting bid
Actual Value: $25
Donated by Sweet Izzy which is the first and only completely plant-based ice cream shop on Cape Cod and Denver, Colorado! Everything they make is plant-based, dairy-free, soy-free, gluten-free and vegan.They are particular about their ingredient list so they took their “acceptable ingredients” and a lot of time in a test kitchen to figure out how to make a yummy plant-based ice cream!.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!