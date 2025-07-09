Ecosa2.0: The Next Chapter Kickoff Party Sponsorship

Outer Space
$5,000

Includes:

-eight event tickets

-company info table at event

-verbal recognition at the event

-visual recognition at the event

-featured pre- and post- event + group social media posts

-listed on Ecosa's website

Exosphere
$2,500

Includes:

-five event tickets

-verbal recognition at the event

-visual recognition at the event

-featured pre- and post- event + group social media posts

-listed on Ecosa's website

Thermosphere
$1,500

Includes:

-four event tickets

-verbal recognition at the event

-visual recognition at the event

-featured + group social media posts

-listed on Ecosa's website

Mesophere
$1,000

Includes:

-three event tickets

-verbal recognition at the event

-featured + group social media posts

-listed on Ecosa's website

Stratosphere
$500

Includes:

-two event tickets

-featured + group social media posts

-listed on Ecosa's website

Troposphere
$250

Includes:

-one event ticket

-group social media post

-listed on Ecosa's website

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!