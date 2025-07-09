Ecosa2.0: The Next Chapter Kickoff Party Sponsorship

Includes:
-eight event tickets
-company info table at event
-verbal recognition at the event
-visual recognition at the event
-featured pre- and post- event + group social media posts
-listed on Ecosa's website
Includes:
-five event tickets
-verbal recognition at the event
-visual recognition at the event
-featured pre- and post- event + group social media posts
-listed on Ecosa's website
Includes:
-four event tickets
-verbal recognition at the event
-visual recognition at the event
-featured + group social media posts
-listed on Ecosa's website
Includes:
-three event tickets
-verbal recognition at the event
-featured + group social media posts
-listed on Ecosa's website
Includes:
-two event tickets
-featured + group social media posts
-listed on Ecosa's website
Includes:
-one event ticket
-group social media post
-listed on Ecosa's website
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!