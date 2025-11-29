Ecological Servants Project

Offered by

Ecological Servants Project

About the memberships

EcoServants® Member

Eco Ally
$10

Renews monthly

Members receive:

  • Digital EcoServants membership card
  • Monthly “Eco Impact” newsletter
  • Early access to volunteer event sign-ups
  • Recognition on our “Community Wall”

Identity: “I support the mission and stay connected.”

Eco Advocate
$25

Renews monthly

Everything above, plus:

  • Invitations to quarterly member-only virtual events
  • Member updates with behind-the-scenes stories
  • Access to exclusive EcoServants webinars / Q&A sessions
  • Annual member meeting invite

Identity: “I’m actively involved and part of the inner circle.”

Eco Guardian
$50

Renews monthly

Everything above, plus:

  • EcoServants merchandise item (shirt, tote, bottle)
  • Priority registration for major community events
  • Member-only educational content & printable resources
  • “Eco Guardian” badge for social media

Identity: “I represent the mission publicly and proudly.”

Eco Steward
$75

Renews monthly

Everything above, plus:

  • Invitation to stewardship retreats or special field days
  • Annual impact report mailed to you
  • Listing on our “Stewardship Honor Roll”
  • Early access to volunteer leadership roles

Identity: “I help lead and shape the movement.”

Eco Champion
$150

Renews monthly

Everything above, plus:

  • VIP access to EcoServants events
  • Private quarterly Google Meet with the founders/leadership
  • Name recognition on a project each year (cleanup, restoration, workshop, etc.)
  • EcoServants Champion welcome package (premium merch)
  • Invitation to our annual EcoServants Leadership Reception

Identity: “I am a core leader in the EcoServants movement.”

Add a donation for Ecological Servants Project

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!