EcoShip NFP

Hosted by

EcoShip NFP

About this event

Sales closed

EcoShip's Silent Auction (Grand Opening)

x2 (Two) United Airlines’ Y-Class Economy Tickets item
x2 (Two) United Airlines’ Y-Class Economy Tickets
$250

Starting bid

Valued at $5,300

Two (2) United Airlines’ Y-Class Economy cabin travel certificates valid for roundtrip travel between US48/Alaska/Canada/Caribbean/Central America/Mexico.


Valid between February 21, 2026 - February 20, 2027


Full Service Event Flowers by Fig & Sage Florals item
Full Service Event Flowers by Fig & Sage Florals
$100

Starting bid

Valued at $550
Full-service event flowers for any special event that is located within a 1.5-hour drive from 3248 N Pulaski Rd, Chicago, IL 60641. Fig & Sage Florals will work with you to personalize the flower arrangements for your event and will deliver and set up the flowers. Options include centerpieces, bloom bar, floral backdrops, or bouquets in any combination that works for your event (up to $450 worth of arrangements).


Valid between June 2026 - March 2027


Eastend 3-Month Unlimited Sauna/Plunge Membership item
Eastend 3-Month Unlimited Sauna/Plunge Membership
$125

Starting bid

Value at $585

Enjoy 3 months of unlimited access to Eastend's Finnish Sauna and Plunge sessions, including all regular classes*


Additional benefits:

  • 1 guest pass per month (for Sauna + Plunge)
  • 20% off of any services
  • 20% off of all retail
  • 20% off of any special workshops or events


*Some exclusions may apply and will be noted in class, event, or workshop descriptions.

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!