EcoWater Giving Tuesday Silent Auction Benefiting The Yonkofa Project

Kpanlogo Drum -
It is known as Ghana's signature rhythm. Because of the popularity of the rhythm, the tswreshi became widely known as the kpanlogo drum. Kpanlogo are traditionally played by an ensemble of drummers, often in sets of six kpanlogo drums of varied size. Djembe, Dunun, and Gankogui usually accompany the kpanlogo.
This painting by Ghanaian artist Gabriel Agbezuke features the blend of emotions as one awaits her little one's arrival.
Painting by Ghanaian Artist Olyky features bright colors and abstract designs.
Unknown artist, this painting features the peace and tranquility of time spent on the water.
Artist rendering of 3 women carrying water jugs. This image shows strength and beauty.
Brightly colored Framed Art painting features 3 women balancing baskets on their heads.
Framed Ashanti Warrior Painting on Canvas
Framed canvas painting of River flowing through the thick forest
Abstract Art Painting by Andy Isong.
Ghanaian artist Andy Isong is primarily a visual artist, known for his paintings and relief sculptures. He is also the founder of the 10 Magnificent Fingers Arts Society of Ghana (MAFAS-10 Ghana).
Framed Landscape painting
Large framed art painting on canvas of Mother to Be
The Sankofa bird is a symbol from the Akan people of Ghana that represents the importance of learning from the past to build a better future. It is depicted as a mythical bird with its head turned backward, looking over its shoulder while its body is moving forward. The symbol carries the proverb, "Se wo were fi na wosankofa a yenkyi," meaning "It is not wrong to go back for that which you have forgotten".
Batakari, also known as fugu, is a traditional handwoven garment from northern Ghana that has become popular across West Africa. It is made from strips of cotton, often dyed in vibrant colors and sewn together in a plaid pattern, and is worn by both men and women for various occasions.
A unity table from Ghana is a decorative and functional piece of art, hand-carved from a single block of wood, representing the belief that community and working together can achieve anything. These tables feature multiple interlocking figures—often three, five, or seven—that are physically connected to form a sturdy base for a table top, which can be glass or a bowl. The unique, hand-carved nature means each table is one of a kind, showcasing the artisan's skill and the cultural symbolism of unity.
